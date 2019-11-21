Omaha Creighton Prep grad Nate Schimonitz earns national player of the week honors

Nebraska Wesleyan senior Nate Schimonitz was one of five NCAA Division III players on the D3hoops.com men's basketball team of the week, which consists of the top performances during the season's first two weeks.
In four games, the Omaha Creighton Prep graduate is averaging 29.8 points while shooting 65.8 percent from the field. He has two double-doubles, including last Saturday when he finished with 35 points and 10 assists for 4-0 Wesleyan.
This is the second time in his career that Schimonitz was been placed on the national team of the week.
