Central Community College sophomore and Omaha Central graduate Roman Behrens has been named an NJCAA Division II third-team All-American.

Behrens averaged 15.2 points and 8.8 assists for the 20-11 Raiders. He was third in Division II in assists per game. He also recorded three triple-doubles and nine double-doubles this season.

Western Nebraska sophomore guard Tishara Morehouse was a first-team selection on the NJCAA Division I women's team.

The 5-foot-3 Morehouse averaged 21 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for Western Nebraska team that went 28-2 and finished second in the national rankings.

Central sophomore Monica Brooks was a third-team selection for the Division II team after averaging 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds a game. Northeast guard Kyla Moore was honorable mention as she averaged 16.2 points for the 27-4 Hawks.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

