Central Community College sophomore and Omaha Central graduate Roman Behrens has been named an NJCAA Division II third-team All-American.
Behrens averaged 15.2 points and 8.8 assists for the 20-11 Raiders. He was third in Division II in assists per game. He also recorded three triple-doubles and nine double-doubles this season.
Western Nebraska sophomore guard Tishara Morehouse was a first-team selection on the NJCAA Division I women's team.
The 5-foot-3 Morehouse averaged 21 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for Western Nebraska team that went 28-2 and finished second in the national rankings.
Central sophomore Monica Brooks was a third-team selection for the Division II team after averaging 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds a game. Northeast guard Kyla Moore was honorable mention as she averaged 16.2 points for the 27-4 Hawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.