Services for Don Sirles, who was a standout baseball and basketball player at Omaha Central, will be Saturday. Sirles, 85, died on Oct. 27.
He was the first to be named to the All-Intercity baseball team three years in a row. He also played basketball at Central and was All-Intercity as a senior in 1952. He had stints on the basketball teams at Nebraska and Omaha University.
He founded Sirles Printing, which he sold in the mid-1990s.
Survivors include wife Joanna and daughters Shannon Davis and Kim Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life will be at noon Saturday at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Rd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.