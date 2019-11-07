Don Sirles

Don Sirles was the first to be named to the All-Intercity baseball team three years in a row.

 handout

Services for Don Sirles, who was a standout baseball and basketball player at Omaha Central, will be Saturday. Sirles, 85, died on Oct. 27.

He was the first to be named to the All-Intercity baseball team three years in a row. He also played basketball at Central and was All-Intercity as a senior in 1952. He had stints on the basketball teams at Nebraska and Omaha University.

He founded Sirles Printing, which he sold in the mid-1990s.

Survivors include wife Joanna and daughters Shannon Davis and Kim Lincoln.

A Celebration of Life will be at noon Saturday at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Rd.

