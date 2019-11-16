Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.
* * *
MORNINGSIDE 37, NORTHWESTERN 27: Omaha Burke grad Arnijae Ponder rushed for 232 yards on 28 carries to lead No. 1 Morningside to the GPAC title over the No. 5 Red Raiders. Ponder had 156 yards after halftime, including a 56-yard TD that put the Mustangs up for good at 20-13 six minutes into the second half. The Mustangs trailed 13-10 at the half. Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck threw for two of his three TD passes after halftime.
NORTHWEST MISSOURI 45, CENTRAL MISSOURI 23: The No. 12 Bearcats (10-1) earned a share of the MIAA title with No. 9 Central (10-1). Northwest’s defense had eight sacks, forced six turnovers and helped build a 14-0 lead five minutes into the game, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Millard North’s Brody Buck had four tackles and a fumble recovery. On offense, Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright threw for 183 yards and rushed for 86 and two TDs.
MIDLAND 31, DORDT 28: Camdon Griffiths kicked a 24-yard field goal with 40 seconds left to give the Warriors their sixth straight win. Dordt trailed 28-14 with nine minutes left. Austan Daniels led Midland with 108 yards rushing and 88 receiving, while Maximus Wold rushed for 80 on 28 carries. Christian Harmon led the defense with seven tackles and three picks.
WASHBURN 57, UNK 41: Washburn gained 452 yards in the first half as it built a 41-14 lead en route to the win. UNK (6-5) was outgained 657-506 for the game. TJ Davis threw for 187 yards, ran for 107 and accounted for three TDs. Sal Silvio had eight tackles, finishing his career with 316, second-most in UNK history.
COLORADO MINES 70, CHADRON STATE 28: Mines, 11-0 and No. 7 in Division II, rolled up 683 yards of offense, the most ever yielded by Chadron. Dalton Holst led Chadron, which had won five straight, by passing for 241 yards and three TDs. Tevon Wright had nine catches for 133 yards and two TDs. Holst finished the season with 3,106 yards passing, while Wright had 74 catches for 1,146 yards and 16 TDs, a single-season school record.
SIOUX FALLS 41, WAYNE STATE 21: Wayne trailed 24-21 with 12 minutes left before Sioux Falls scored 17 points in six minutes. Ralston’s Devin Merkuris led Wayne, which committed five turnovers, with 120 yards rushing, including a 63-yard TD run, and Andy McCance threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
PERU STATE 34, GRACELAND 3: Peru’s defense held Graceland to 70 yards as the Bobcats got their second win of the season. Peru rushed for 297 yards as Tylor Watts had 149 and two TDs while J’Lon Horton added 105 yards.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 30, HASTINGS 7: Wesleyan built a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter on its way to handing Hastings its eighth straight loss. Isaiah Jackson threw for 187 yards and a TD to Keiotey Stenhouse for the Broncos.
DUBUQUE 42, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 7: Dubuque forced four turnovers and held Wesleyan, which ends the year on a seven-game losing streak, to 161 total yards. Jonathan Curti finished his Wesleyan career by throwing for 135 yards and a TD. He had 31 TD passes this season, breaking his own single-season school record.
JAMESTOWN 31, BRIAR CLIFF 10: Cade Torgerson threw two fourth-quarter TDs for Jamestown, which led 14-10 after three quarters. Looking for its second winning season, Briar Cliff finishes at 5-6.
