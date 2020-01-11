ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Steven “So Cold” Nelson won in his ESPN debut Saturday night, beating Cem Kilic by TKO in the eighth round of their NABO super middleweight title bout at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Nelson, the unbeaten Omahan, handed Kilic his first loss while improving to 16-0 with 13 knockouts.

Nelson is trained by Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, who trains Omaha fighter Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Compiled from press services and local reports.

