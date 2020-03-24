Mateo Miceli and Luke Barr (above), who both compete for the Sarpy County Swim Club, already have Trials qualifying times. The pair were set to go to the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando two weeks ago, but the meet was canceled before they could head to Florida.
JoJo Randby, who is the new owner of the state high school girls record in the 100-yard breaststroke, was hoping to get one or two chances to make the Trials cut in the 100-meter breaststroke one week after falling short of that goal in a Pro Swim Series meet.
You’ve been told to clear the pool just moments after you’ve begun your warmups.
The meet where you hoped to get your first Olympic Trials qualifying time has been canceled before it begins.
Moments like that experienced earlier this month by JoJo Randby and many of her GOAL swimming club teammates at a sectional meet in Columbia, Missouri, steeled swimmers and other athletes worldwide for even bigger news that Tuesday became a historical event.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are being postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. For athletes in many sports, including swimming, that means no Olympic Trials competitions in 2020.
Randby, who is the new owner of the state high school girls record in the 100-yard breaststroke, was hoping to get one or two chances to make the Trials cut in the 100-meter breaststroke one week after falling short of that goal in a Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines.
After the initial letdown of being denied a chance to reach that goal, the Omaha Marian junior is finding positives from a less-than-ideal situation.
“When sectionals was canceled after I got in for warmups it didn’t feel too good,” Randby said. “I know everything I do now will directly affect things later. I just have to keep working to be prepared for the Trials.”
Instead of spending so much time in the water, Randby is using her time to stay in swimming shape while remaining dry.
“I do a little weight training on my own,” Randby said. “Tom is sending workouts we can do with resistance bands and other things. It’s basic stuff to keep us in swimming shape.”
Tom is GOAL coach Tom Beck, who also is the coach at Omaha Creighton Prep. Beck has been encouraging all of his GOAL swimmers to keep their chins up and continue to work even though all area pools have been closed.
“You have to look at the positives in order to not get discouraged,” Beck said. “You really have to believe you can make headway during this time. Even though you’re not face down in the water, you can be doing other things to make you a better swimmer.”
Randby and other swimmers have quickly learned to stay positive in spite of the postponement of the Trials, which were scheduled to be held June 21 through 28 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
Mateo Miceli and Luke Barr, who both compete for the Sarpy County Swim Club, already have Trials qualifying times. The pair were set to go to the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando two weeks ago, but the meet was canceled before they could head to Florida.
“They canceled our big meet for this spring,” Barr said. “We were getting tapered down, doing some easier practices and resting for that meet. We even had new suits, but then it got canceled.
“The ball just kept rolling. I’ve been itching to keep training and get back in, especially to get back in some meets because I feel my season was cut short.”
Miceli was disappointed because he had just gotten his first Trials cut at the Pro Series meet in Des Moines. He was hoping to get some faster times and work toward getting closer to some additional cuts.
“I was sad and disappointed, but I knew a little bit ago it was probably going to be inevitable that the Trials were going to get moved,” Miceli said. “I was really antsy to get it going because I’d been on a high lately and dropped four seconds to get a Trials cut. Riding that wave, I was really excited.”
Barr and Miceli did sneak in an unofficial time trial at the Fremont YMCA before the facility closed because of the pandemic. Much to their chagrin, both swimmers had some really fast times.
“In an old suit and not having a full taper, I got a couple of best times,” Barr said. “In the 50 free I went 19.9 for the first time. I’ve been 19 before, but I got disqualified for a false start. Then in the 100 breast I went 54.1 or 54.2.
“I think if I had some more days to rest and then was in an actual race I would have gone faster. Now I’m just more excited to swim at the next meet.”
For Randby, Miceli, Barr and other swimmers, that could be at another Speedo Sectional meet beginning July 22 at a new aquatic facility in Lenexa, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. More meets would be available after that, or potentially even sooner, when the virus threats dissipate.
“Nationals are later this summer, and that pool in Lenexa is new, so hopefully it will be fast,” Randby said.
1 of 19
Lincoln Southwest's Lilly Schroeder leaps from the starting blocks during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.