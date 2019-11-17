Northwest Missouri State is in the NCAA Division II playoffs for a 16th straight year as the Bearcats will open the postseason at home against Harding (Ark.) Saturday at noon.
The 10-1 Bearcats claimed a share of the MIAA title on Saturday with a 45-23 win over previously unbeaten Central Missouri. Central Missouri also opens the playoffs at home against Indianapolis.
In the NAIA playoffs, defending national champion Morningside hosts Dickinson State in a first-round game Saturday. Northwestern also is hosting a playoff opener as it plays St. Xavier (Ill).
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.
