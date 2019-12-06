The UNK volleyball team, 35-0 and ranked second in NCAA Division II, rolled to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 win over No. 8 Northern State in the Central Regional semifinals Friday night in Kearney.

The Lopers will play No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul, which swept No. 6 Minnesota Duluth in the other semifinal, in the regional championship match Saturday at 7 p.m.

UNK got double-doubles from MK Wolfe (10 kills, 15 digs) and Julianne Jackson (11 kills, 11 digs). Kamryn Schuler and Michaela Bartels each added eight kills, while Maddie Squiers had 35 assists.​

At the NAIA tournament in Sioux City, 15th-ranked Concordia saw its season end in the Round of 16 as the Bulldogs lost a 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 decision to No. 4 Missouri Baptist. Kara Stark led Concordia with 13 kills, while Tara Callahan had 33 assists.

Concordia (25-8) was competing at the NAIA tournament for the first time in program history.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.