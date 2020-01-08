HASTINGS, Neb. - The Hastings College women's basketball team, ranked fourth in NAIA Division II, went on a 13-0 run to end the first half and maintained the lead the rest of the way in a 66-59 win over No. 1 Concordia on Wednesday night.

Concordia led 31-29 with 6:30 left in the first half before the Broncos went on their decisive run. Omaha Duchesne graduate Kaitlyn Schmit scored 12 of the 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Concordia, the defending national champions, never got closer than five in the second half.

Gabby Grasso led Hastings (18-0) with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Sophie Pankratz had 14 points. Schmit finished with 12 points.

Grace Barry scored 17 points for Concordia (14-2) while Philly Lammers had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Concordia hit just 10 of 23 free throws.

