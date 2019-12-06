IRVINE, Calif. — No. 15 Hastings scored twice in the first 30 minutes and that propelled the Broncos to a 2-1 win over second-ranked Columbia (Mo.) in the NAIA men's soccer semifinals Friday night.

Hastings, which won the NAIA championship in 2016, will play for another title Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 1 Central Methodist.

Hastings is 3-0 this week in California, having beaten three top-five teams — it also defeated No. 4 Westmont and No. 5 William Carey.

On Friday, Dan Wheeler scored in the second minute to pull Hastings in front, then Fernando Lisboa made it 2-0 on a penalty kick midway through the first half. Columbia, which was 23-0 entering Friday, scored its goal late in the first half.

Jesus Parra made four saves for the Broncos.

