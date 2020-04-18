Alex Scheuler and John Hakari were handed ambitious tasks when they were hired as Southeast Community College’s soccer coaches.

Southeast is launching men’s and women’s programs this fall. Scheuler was hired as the men’s coach in late February and Hakari was tabbed as the women’s coach about 10 days later. That gave them less than six months to assemble rosters and get ready for the teams’ opener Aug. 26.

Then came another curveball. The coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of Nebraska’s high school soccer seasons and took away in-person recruiting.

“It was going to be a quick turnaround anyway, but with this coronavirus, it’s going to be nuts,” Hakari said.

Hakari and Scheuler both are entering their first season as college coaches, so they’re relying on their knowledge of local players to fill their rosters.

Hakari, who also is an immigration attorney in Lincoln, has coached Villarreal Nebraska Academy for three years. As of Tuesday, he said he had signed fewer than 10 players for Southeast, but has 10 to 15 others weighing offers. He said all the signed players are from Omaha, Lincoln and Lexington.

“I wouldn’t say we’re recruiting blind because I know a lot of the kids from coaching club and I have a lot of good connections with coaches in the area,” said Hakari, who played collegiately at a Division III school in Wisconsin. “I can ask high school coaches and club coaches about players, and of course you have video. But it’s not the same as watching a kid in person. So without that, it’s a very strange recruiting scene.”

Scheuler played for Waverly and Cloud County, a Kansas juco, before becoming director of coaching at Capital Soccer Association in Lincoln. He’s coached for about 10 years, but he knew recruiting for a college program would be different.

“I’m relying heavily on two things — my previous connections with coaches or the players I’ve seen play previously. And the second part is if they have game film,” Scheuler said.

Scheuler said he’s signed 21 players, and some of his first signees were from a rival club in Lincoln. His signees are from the Lincoln and Omaha schools.

“It’s gone a lot better than I thought it would,” Scheuler said of recruiting. “I think I’ll have a full, fairly competitive roster this year.”

Everything about Southeast’s soccer programs will be new — the players, the coaches, the uniforms, even the field. The new pitch is located near the entrance of its Beatrice campus.

Being able to start programs from scratch also attracted Scheuler and Hakari to Southeast.

“I have a very specific play style with Villarreal. To have a chance to have a team play that style is a dream come true for me,” Hakari said.

Added Scheuler: “It’s definitely something you can put your stamp on. One of my friends said no matter how it turns out, you’ll know you started that program.”

Southeast will be one of four junior colleges in the state with soccer teams — the others are Central, Northeast and Western Nebraska.

“No one is expecting us to go out and achieve amazing or ridiculous things the first year,” Scheuler said. “At the same time, I just what them to play hard. Everything good from life comes from hard work. That’s kind of our mantra — hard work beats talent.”

In other Midlands notes:

» There won’t be NAIA All-America baseball teams this spring, but NAIA Ball on Twitter named its All-America team Tuesday. It included Concordia starting pitcher Jason Munsch. In four starts this spring, the left-hander allowed no earned runs with 59 strikeouts in 26 innings.

» On Thursday, the MIAA Network started a series on its Facebook page called MIAA Classics, which are replays of the conference’s title games. The 2017 Northwest Missouri State-Fort Hays State football game will be shown April 23, the 2018 UNK-Washburn volleyball match will be April 30 and the 2017 UNK-Missouri Western volleyball match will be May 21.

» Western Nebraska Community College sophomore Tishara Morehouse signed with Division I’s Florida Gulf Coast. The 5-foot-3 guard averaged 21 points and 4.1 assists a game for the 28-2 Cougars, and she was a NJCAA first-team All-American.

