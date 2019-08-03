MOBILE, Ala. — The Buckley Bombers, who include players from Chappell, Nebraska, began play Saturday in the Babe Ruth World Series 16-18 division.
The Bombers won the Midwest Plains regional tournament on July 21. Many of their players are from northeastern Colorado, and their home field is in Chappell. They have pool play games daily through Tuesday, with the top three teams from their division advancing to single elimination.
