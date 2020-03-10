SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jared Samuelson is really good at scoring by multiples of three. He’s also pretty good at counting in twos.
The Gretna graduate is headed to his second straight NCAA tournament after North Dakota State dismantled rival North Dakota 89-53 in the Summit League championship game.
From walk-on to two-year starter to two-time team captain, Samuelson is the embodiment of hard work, being a team-first guy and earning everything you get in life and basketball.
“You gotta work hard,” said Samuelson, a two-time league champion. “You gotta put in a lot of work behind the scenes, you gotta do the dirty work. It’s gonna be hard and it isn’t going to be pretty, it’s not always going to be a smooth road but you gotta believe in the man above and you just gotta work hard. There is no secret formula, and get your butt in the gym and you just gotta work hard.”
With his parents, brother and sister three rows behind the Bison bench, Samuelson made sure they saw him and his team reach the summit once again. He finished the game with 11 points, knocking down 3 of 5 3-pointers.
“Jared mentally is one of the toughest kids I have ever seen. Not much can shake him,” Gretna coach Brad Feeken said. “His character inspires me as a coach, others around him and probably inspires the people at NDSU.”
Ask the coach that recruited him as a walk-on to Fargo and it’s more of the same.
“Jared (epitomizes) everything we are about,” NDSU coach Dave Richman said. “He’s tough, he’s together and I’m just really glad he is on our team.”
Lincoln East graduate Sam Griesel got the scoring started with a turnaround jumper. Samuelson’s first 3 came with 15:15 on the clock and gave NDSU a 9-0 lead. At the half, the Bison led 49-22, and UND never got within 20 points in the second half.
Griesel was named to the all-tournament team after strong performances in the quarterfinals and semifinals. He averaged 9.0 points and 7.6 rebounds in three wins.
Jared Samuelson and Sam Griesel with some @pinnbank post game comments moments after winning the Summit League Championship. #March2TheSummit pic.twitter.com/5HqEuFlRf8— MikeSautterOWH (@MikeSautterOWH) March 11, 2020
Coyotes win women's title
For the first time in six tries, South Dakota defeated in-state rival South Dakota State in the Summit League championship game. The No. 1 seed Coyotes outscored the No. 2 seed Jackrabbits 18-11 in the fourth quarter and won 63-58.
“It’s kind of a relief,” said Monica Arens, a USD junior guard from Crofton, Nebraska. “We’ve been here so many times and we’ve always been so close that we knew we could win this game today, but we knew it was going to take every ounce of what we had to get over the hump.”
Taylor Frederick — the league’s sixth player of the year and a Harlan (Iowa) graduate — had the game-clinching rebound and free throws with 20.4 seconds left in the game. The 6-foot-1 senior made the second of two free throws to give the Coyotes a 61-57 lead.
Sophomore forward Regan Sankey, a Lincoln East graduate, is the other Nebraskan on the USD roster, though she did not play Tuesday.
SDSU senior guard Rylie Cascio Jensen, a Fremont graduate, finished the game with 13 points (4 for 6 on 3-pointers), eight rebounds and five assists. She was also named to the all-tournament team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.