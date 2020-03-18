Nebraska Wesleyan guard Nate Schimonitz was named a National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division III first-team All-American on Wednesday.
The Creighton Prep graduate averaged 25.4 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 56.9% from the field for the 25-4 Prairie Wolves. He finished with 2,001 career points, third-most in Wesleyan history.
Schimonitz is the sixth Wesleyan player to earn first-team All-American honors.
