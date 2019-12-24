NCAA Div III Nebraska Wesleyan Wis Oshkosh Basketball

Nebraska Wesleyan, the D-III champion in 2018, is ranked eighth this season.

For the second time this season, the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team will square off against a Division I opponent.

The Prairie Wolves, 10-2 and ranked eighth in Division III, will play at Wyoming (4-9) on Saturday. The Cowboys snapped a six-game losing streak when they beat Denver 72-66 Saturday.

The game counts as an exhibition for Wesleyan. That also was the case when it opened the season at College of Charleston on Oct. 29.

That night, Wesleyan was within six points with 13 minutes left before Charleston pulled away to a 91-67 win.

Wesleyan is coming off an 84-82 loss at Wisconsin-River Falls Saturday after the Falcons hit the winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left. Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Nate Schimonitz scored a career-high 39 for the Prairie Wolves, finishing 16 of 26 from the field.

For the season, Schimonitz is averaging 26.5 points and 4.3 assists and shooting 58.1% from the field. He’s No. 7 in Division III in scoring.

In other Midlands notes:

» The Concordia women’s basketball team saw its 23-game winning streak end Friday. Southeastern (Fla.), No. 2 in NAIA Division II, built a 62-29 rebounding edge and beat the No. 1 Bulldogs 97-72 in Lakeland, Florida. The Bulldogs had beaten Southeastern in overtime during the opening weekend and also downed the Fire in last season’s national championship game.

Concordia (12-1) bounced back Saturday with a 97-55 win over William Carey as Millard West grad Taylor Farrell scored 18 points in 13 minutes and another Millard West grad, Philly Lammers, had 12 points and 12 rebounds in 18 minutes. Concordia may not drop from the No. 1 spot — the next NAIA poll won’t be released until Jan. 15.

» UNK’s women’s basketball team won two games in Puerto Rico last week en route to a 12-1 start, the program’s best since 2000-01. The Lopers average 84.7 points per game and have nine players averaging between 6.3 and 11.2 points a game.

» Junior Erin Norling scored her 1,000th career point Saturday to help the Wayne State women improve to 9-3. Norling averages a team-best 20.3 points a game.

» Concordia hired women’s soccer coach Thomas Goines, who had been the women’s coach at NCAA Division II’s Barton College in North Carolina. Goines takes over for Chris Luther, who stepped down after a 6-11-2 season.

