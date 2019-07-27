Mike Daum

Mike Daum finished seventh in NCAA career scoring with more than 3,000 points. He was the Summit League player of the year three times.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former South Dakota State star Mike Daum has signed to play professionally for Monbus Obradoiro, which competes in the top league in Spain.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity!” wrote Daum, who is from Kimball, Nebraska, on his Twitter account.

Earlier this month, Daum played for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League.

He concluded his collegiate career in March, finishing seventh in NCAA career scoring with more than 3,000 points. He was the Summit League player of the year three times.

