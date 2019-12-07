KEARNEY, Neb. - Huge comebacks in the fourth and fifth sets propelled the UNK volleyball team to the Central Regional title Saturday night on its home court.

UNK, unbeaten and ranked second nationally, trailed 20-11 in the fourth set and 9-4 in the fifth before storming back for a 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13 win over No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul, which had won nine of the past 12 national titles.

UNK advances to the Elite Eight, which begins Thursday in Denver, for the first time since 2005.

Trailing 20-11 in the fourth, UNK went on a 12-2 run to move and eventually force a fifth set. Julianne Jackson had five of her team-best 22 kills during that run.

The Lopers never led in the fifth set before winning the match's last four points. Two of those four kills came on kills from Jackson.

UNK had 112 digs on the night as Maddie Squiers finished with 50 assists and 26 digs. MK Wolfe added 11 kills and 22 digs.

