LINCOLN — Nebraska Golf Hall of Famer Jean Hyland of Lincoln died April 7. She was 97.
Hyland won five women’s state match-play titles, three state seniors titles and 19 Lincoln city championships. She entered the hall of fame in 1992.
She and her late husband, lumber dealer Paul Hyland, were married 60 years. He died in 2011.
Survivors include a sister, Frances Scheele. Burial and a celebration of life service are being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
