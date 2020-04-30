The Nebraska Golf Association has moved two more of its state championships because of the coronavirus pandemic, taking the Nebraska Women's Amateur and Nebraska Senior Amateur from early June dates to August.
The Nebraska Women's Amateur at the Country Club of Lincoln will be Aug. 3-5 after scheduled for June 1-3. The Senior Amateur Championship at Norfolk Country Club is being delayed from June 4-5 to Aug. 27-28.
A third early-season event, the Nebraska Four-Ball Championship for men that was scheduled for April 25-26 at The Players Club in Omaha, has been rescheduled to Sept. 26-27 at Fremont Golf Club.
