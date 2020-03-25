In an effort to prevent potential spread of the coronavirus​, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced it will temporarily close state park lodging facilities and cabin rentals for April.

If conditions do not improve, the closings can be extended.

Tent camping and RV camping will still be available throughout April, but will be evaluated regularly, following state and federal directives, as well as local health department guidelines. State park bathrooms will remain open and continue to be sanitized regularly.

The Nebraska state parks and recreation areas currently remain open for day use, hiking, camping, fishing, and recreation while maintaining social distancing.

Nebraska state parks