LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed public access to its Lincoln headquarters until further notice to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Game and Parks’ district offices in North Platte, Norfolk and Alliance, and service centers in Kearney and Bassett will temporarily close Friday until further notice. The agency’s Omaha service center is also closed.

All Game and Parks visitor centers and park offices will temporarily close to the public on Monday. This closure will include the Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park and the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge. Guests with reservations for lodge rooms at those facilities will be contacted by park personnel to discuss rescheduling or refund options. The closure of the Kiewit Lodge also will include the restaurant and dining room.

Park grounds remain open for day use, and park cabins and campgrounds remain open. Guests with reservations are encouraged to contact the park offices for payment and check-in instructions. Guests can purchase park permits at OutdoorNebraska.org or at a self-service station.

The Ponderosa Wildlife Management Area field office near Crawford and other wildlife field offices are now temporarily closed to the public.​

