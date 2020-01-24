Anthony "Lionheart" Smith, who grew up in Nebraska City, will headline a UFC Fight Night event held at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on April 25. Tickets go on sale Feb. 21.
Smith will face Brazilian Glover Teixeira, who is No. 9 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. Teixeira is 29-7 in UFC.
Smith, 31-14 in UFC and No. 3 in the rankings, last fought in June, defeating Alexander Gustafsson by submission. In March, Smith faced Jon Jones — No. 1 pound for pound in UFC — for the light heavyweight championship but lost by unanimous decision.
This will be Smith's first time fighting in Nebraska since joining UFC.
This will be the second UFC event held in Lincoln. The last came in August 2018, headlined by Justin Gaethje defeating James Vick by knockout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.