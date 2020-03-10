The NCAA says its continuing to assess the situation regarding coronavirus before making any final decisions about its sporting events.
Some have called for events that draw thousands of spectators, like the NCAA men's basketball tournament, to be played without fans present in the arena. But the NCAA hasn't made any definitive statements about its plans.
"The NCAA continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events," an NCAA spokesperson said in a press release. "We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days."
The first two rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament are scheduled to be played in Omaha at the CHI Health Center on March 20 and 22. The College World Series takes place in June.
Creighton's and Nebraska's men's basketball teams are playing in their respective conference tournaments this week. And other sports, like softball and baseball, are in their regular seasons.
The Creighton baseball team has already been impacted by the coronavirus. Its opponent for this weekend, Central Connecticut State, canceled their series against the Jays because the school has imposed out-of-state travel restrictions.
Meanwhile, Nebraska colleges are considering their options, including holding classes online.
