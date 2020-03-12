NCAA tournament

The CHI Health Center in Omaha was scheduled to host first- and second-round games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament — with Omaha scheduled to host games in the first two rounds — has officially been canceled.

The NCAA's announcement came as conference tournaments across the country canceled play. The NCAA's statement references the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

That would mean that the College World Series in Omaha would also be canceled.

The NCAA had said Wednesday that it would still hold the NCAA basketball tournament, but with attendance limited. The organization changed course Thursday and chose instead to cancel/postpone indefinitely March Madness.

"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA statement read.

