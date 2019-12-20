Reid Jurgensmeier was part of championship basketball teams at Wahoo Neumann.

He wanted that same feeling when he decided to play college football.

“Morningside is a special place; that’s one of the reasons I chose it,” said the junior, who has 120 catches for more than 2,100 yards and 28 touchdowns the past two seasons. “It resembles what we were doing in high school at Bishop Neumann, just the people, the attitudes. It’s more than winning here.

“For Coach (Steve) Ryan, it’s taking players and making them better men. ... The wins speak for themselves.”

The top-ranked Mustangs take a 28-game winning streak into Saturday’s NAIA championship against No. 2 Marian (12-0). Kickoff is 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.

Morningside won its first national title last December, edging Benedictine 35-28. The Mustangs’ last two losses have been to St. Francis, seven-point decisions in the 2017 semifinal and 2016 quarterfinal. St. Francis went on to the national title both years.

“We just go into every week and try to dominate,” sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck said.

Dolincheck, who came from a winning program at Bellevue West, has made the transition to a starting role this fall. He needs 8 yards Saturday to become the third quarterback in program history to throw for 4,000 in a season. Dolincheck, who has 43 touchdown passes, has thrown for more than 300 yards in eight games this season.

“He’s been above and beyond everyone’s expectations,” Jurgensmeier said. “We saw what he could do last year as a freshman as the backup to Trent (Solsma). We couldn’t ask for anything more. He’s done a phenomenal job.”

Dolincheck came through two weeks ago in the semifinal. After Grand View led 13-7 at halftime, he threw a pair of third-quarter TD passes — one to Jurgensmeier and the other to Lincoln Southwest grad Bo Els — as the Mustangs held on for a 21-16 win.

That’s the only time Morningside has scored fewer than 37 points and its first single-digit win this season.

“Throughout the year, I’ve gotten more comfortable with the receivers and the line,” Dolincheck said. “And then AP’s back there doing his thing.”

AP is junior running back Arnijae Ponder, an Omaha Burke graduate who became the school’s career rushing leader (4,035) during the playoffs. Grand View held Ponder to 74 yards on 26 carries, and the Mustangs know the running attack will be vital Saturday.

Marian leads the NAIA in scoring defense (8.8 points per game) and total defense (206.7 yards). Charles Salary leads its offense with 1,586 rushing yards.

“We need to run the ball as well as they do because they’re a run-heavy team,” Ponder said. “We’re focused on running the ball and doing everything from there.”

