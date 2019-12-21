GRAMBLING, La. — Joe Dolincheck threw for 304 yards and a career-best six touchdowns to lead Morningside to its second straight NAIA championship with a 40-38 win over Marian (Ind.) on Saturday night.

Marian cut Morningside’s lead to 33-31 on a field goal with 6:52 left. But with two minutes to go, Dolincheck threw his second TD of the game to Bo Els for a nine-point lead. Marian closed to 40-38 with 1:04 left, but Els recovered the onside kick and the Mustangs ran out the clock.

Dolincheck, a Bellevue West grad, was 30 of 44 overall — including 202 yards in the first half as Morningside built a 21-7 lead. Dolincheck threw for 4,296 yards on the season.

Els, a Lincoln Southwest grad, had 11 catches for 98 yards. Wahoo Neumann’s Reid Jurgensmeier added seven catches for 102 yards and two TDs, and Omaha Burke grad Arnijae Ponder ran for 130 yards on 30 carries.

The Mustangs finished with 528 yards of offense against a team that was leading the NAIA in scoring defense (8.8 points per game) and total defense (206.7 yards per game).

When Morningside led 14-0 midway through the second quarter, it had a 217-41 advantage in total offense. But Marian found its offensive rhythm after that, and finished with 414 yards.

The win was the Mustangs’ 29th in a row. They won their first national title last December with a 35-28 win over Benedictine (Kan.).

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106