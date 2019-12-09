The Major League Baseball draft is reportedly coming to Omaha in 2020.
Since 2009, the draft has been held in Secaucus, New Jersey, at the MLB Network’s studios. But Kendall Rogers, co-managing editor of D1baseball.com, tweeted that the site was moving to the same city as the College World Series.
According to a source close to MLB, the official announcement is expected to be made Wednesday from the league’s winter meetings.
The draft will be held June 10-12, which falls between the NCAA super regionals and the CWS.
The Holland Center is reportedly the venue.
In the past, the draft has been held during earlier rounds of the NCAA baseball tournament, with players sometimes getting drafted during games.
The 2019 draft ran from June 3-5, with the first day coinciding with some winner-take-all regional final games.
BREAKING: The 2020 #MLBDraft is moving from New Jersey to Omaha. The draft will be held Wednesday, June 10 through Friday, June 12, the eve of the @NCAACWS— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) December 10, 2019
