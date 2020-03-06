DES MOINES — Racing one Olympian Friday morning has given Mateo Miceli the chance to race three more Friday evening at the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series meet at the Wellmark YMCA.
The Millard West junior dropped 2.21 seconds from his previous best time and finished fifth overall in the 200-meter backstroke in 2:02.58. That performance gives Miceli the first Olympic Trials qualifying time of his career; the minimum standard is 2:02.99.
It also puts Miceli in the A final of the 200 backstroke that will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network (Cox 1077, CenturyLink Prism 1640) beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Miceli was in the same prelim heat as Jacob Pebley, who was fifth in the event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Pebley led all qualifiers with a time of 1:59.67.
The other three Olympians in the championship final with Miceli and Pebley are Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz and Matt Grevers.
Friday's prelim swim was the second big drop of the season for Miceli in the 200 back. At the Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee, in January, Miceli posted a 2:06.34 in the prelims then finished 10th overall by finishing second in the B final 2:04.79.
Miceli and Sarpy County Swim teammate Luke Barr also swam Friday morning in the 100 butterfly prelims. Barr qualified for the C final with a personal best time of 55.65 while finishing 23rd. Miceli is the first alternate after finishing 25th overall in 56.24.
