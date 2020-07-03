Nate Griep put in a lot of miles and a long day at work Wednesday.
While Major League players were returning to training camp, Griep, a Millard West graduate who was a Double-A all-star closer last June, was working for a Phoenix-based moving company. Wednesday's job took him more than 500 miles from Roswell, New Mexico, to Phoenix.
Griep has worked for the company the past three offseasons.
"It's a way to stay in shape during the offseason. I'm pretty decent at it, I know how to pack trucks and not break people's stuff," he said.
He'd gotten used to the routine. Since being drafted in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB draft by Milwaukee, the 26-year-old would pitch in the minors during the spring and summer, then in the Dominican Republic in the fall before working for the movers in the winter.
"It's a crazy life. You got to love the minor league system," he said.
That life started to change even before COVID-19 halted spring training in March. After five seasons with the Brewers organization, Colorado selected Griep in December's Rule 5 draft, which allows clubs to select certain non-40-man roster players from other teams.
Griep, who recorded 109 saves at three levels the past four seasons, was expected to jump from Double-A to Triple-A Albuquerque this season.
"With where the arrow was pointing, I was hoping to step up and have a different chance at a higher level of competition," Griep said. "It's nice to know the Rockies were interested. It was a good feeling that they wanted me, but we're still kind of in the same boat as if I was with the Brewers — basically there's no baseball right now."
More to the point, there's no minor league baseball right now — MLB officially announced that Tuesday. As the spring of inactivity crept along, Griep said he anticipated that could become a reality.
"Personally for me and all the guys I know, we were hoping there'd be a season," he said. "Basically baseball's our life, that's what we do. When they say it's cancelled, it hits you pretty hard, for sure. I've been trying to stay busy and not think about it, honestly."
That means long days with the moving company in triple-digit heat. He works six days a week, from 6 a.m. through the afternoon. But he still finds time to lift weights and throws with former teammates who live in the area to keep his arm in shape.
He wants to be ready when he does return to the mound. He had hoped to be in the Rockies' initial 60-man player pool for this season's roster, but was on the outside looking in.
"I had my fingers crossed. I knew the 40-man was set, but I was hoping to be one of the lucky 20," Griep said. "It is what it is."
He's planning to pitch in the Dominican this fall and put his career back on an upward trend for 2021.
"Probably there will be a lot more talent (in the Dominican) this year just because of the amount of people who didn't get to play this year," Griep said. "I'm just trying to put the past in the past and look forward to the future.
"I know we'll all be appreciative to pick up a baseball and compete again."
