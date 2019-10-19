Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.

UNK 24, NORTHWEST MISSOURI 17: UNK built a 21-0 lead and dominated time of possession to complete the upset over No. 7 Northwest Missouri, giving the Lopers their first victory over a top-10 team. UNK ran 26 more plays from scrimmage (79-53) and held the ball for 41:57. Northwest scored two TDs in the last six minutes of the third quarter to close to 21-14, and its field goal made it 24-17 with 6:45 left. But on the Bearcats’ next possession, Sal Silvio recorded a sack, forced a fumble and recovered it with 1:47 left to secure the win. UNK, the No. 2 rushing team in D-II, finished with 228 rushing yards against a team that was allowing 75.5 yards a game. TJ Davis rushed for 100 yards and passed for 125 for UNK. Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright threw for 116, rushed for 61 and accounted for both Northwest TDs.

NORTHERN STATE 29, WAYNE STATE 26, 2OT: Colton Drageset caught a 1-yard pass from Hunter Trautman on fourth down in the second overtime to give Northern State the win. The teams traded field goals in the first OT, then Wayne’s Ethan Knudson kicked a 42-yarder in the second OT. Wayne (2-5) trailed 17-3 at halftime. Andy McCance, in his return from a broken hand, threw for 132 yards for the Bobcats while Mason Lee had seven catches for 90 yards. Nicholas Joynt led Wayne’s defense with 20 tackles.

NORTHWESTERN 20, CONCORDIA 14: No. 6 Northwestern (6-0) turned back Concordia’s upset bid. The Bulldogs (3-4) scored on Jake Kemp’s 28-yard pass to Lane Castaneda with 1:52 left to make it 20-14, but the Red Raiders recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock. Kemp was 29 of 41 for 316 yards. Tyson Kooima threw for 287 yards for Northwestern.

CHADRON STATE 43, TEXAS PERMIAN BASIN 21: Chadron controlled the first half, taking a 27-0 lead as Dalton Holst threw three TDs in a 12-minute span. Holst threw for 256 yards overall while Elijah Myles rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

MIDLAND 52, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 27: Noah Oswald threw for 226 yards and five TDs — all to different receivers — and rushed for a score as Midland broke away from a 21-21 halftime tie, taking control in the third quarter. Maximus Wold added 149 yards rushing, while Trevor Halvlovic led the defense with 12 tackles and an interception.

MORNINGSIDE 61, JAMESTOWN 0: Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck completed his first 13 passes and finished 13 of 14 for 239 yards and four TDs — three going to Wahoo Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier. Omaha Burke grad Arnijae Ponder added 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

COE 56, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 21: Quentin White threw for 344 of his 404 yards before halftime as Coe handed Wesleyan (3-3) its third straight loss. Coe led 21-0 in the first quarter and by at least 14 the rest of the way. Jonathan Curti was 21 of 30 for 302 yards and two TDs for Wesleyan. Derrick Curtis and Alex Mathis combined for 198 receiving yards on seven catches.

DORDT 61, DOANE 0: Dordt held a 629-129 advantage in total offense, ending Doane’s three-game winning streak. Noah Clayberg rushed for 144 yards and four TDs and passed for 193 and a score to lead Dordt. Doane committed five turnovers.

CLARKE 18, PERU STATE 17: Playing in its inaugural season, Clarke picked up its first win as Peru dropped to 0-7. It was 18-17 at halftime, and Clarke held the Bobcats scoreless on seven second-half possessions. Clarke outgained Peru 267-219.

