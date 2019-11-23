Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI 7, HARDING 6: The Bearcats scored on their opening drive and then relied on their defense to secure a first-round win in the NCAA Division II playoffs. Braden Wright hit Kyle Raunig with a 4-yard TD pass, then the game stayed 7-0 for 55 minutes. Harding scored with 1:14 left, but its running attempt for two on the conversion was stopped. Northwest ran out the clock after an onside attempt. Millard North grad Brody Buck led Northwest’s defense with a career-high 13 tackles as Harding, which averaged a DII-best 393 yards rushing per game, was held to 151 yards on 56 attempts. Buck’s career high in tackles before Saturday was five.

MORNINGSIDE 57, DICKINSON STATE 14: Omaha Burke graduate Arnijae Ponder became Morningside’s career rushing leader as he ran for 132 yards and two TDs in an NAIA playoff opener. Ponder, a junior, has 3,846 yards. Bellevue West’s Joe Dolincheck was 26 of 35 for 346 yards and four TDs. Morningside outgained Dickinson 638-361.

ST. XAVIER 25, NORTHWESTERN 20: Northwestern, which lost to Morningside by 10 last week, also lost at home in its NAIA playoff opener. Tyson Kooima threw for 200 yards and two TDs, while Northwestern’s run game was held to 68 yards. Xavier held a 442-268 advantage in total offense.

