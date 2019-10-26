...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS WILL REMAIN STEADY.
&&
FOOTBALL
Midlands roundup: Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck tosses three TDs in Morningside's win
Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.
* * *
CHADRON STATE 40, DIXIE STATE 27: Chadron won its third straight and snapped Dixie’s six-game win streak. Dalton Holst threw four TD passes in a 13-minute span midway through the first half as Chadron built a 31-7 lead. Holst threw for 239 yards on the day, while Elijah Myles rushed for a career-high 183 yards and a TD. Tyler Lewis led Chadron’s defense with 10 tackles and three pass breakups.
WAYNE STATE 26, MARY 23: Wayne rushed for 311 yards to earn a comeback win on the road. With his team down 23-19, Devin Merkuris scored on a 41-yard run with 7:12 left to lift the Wildcats. Merkuris had a game-high 123 yards rushing, while Deshawn Massey added 94. Tyler Thomsen led Wayne’s defense with 13 tackles and an interception.
FORT HAYS STATE 37, UNK 31: Hays won its sixth straight as the Lopers, who cut their deficit to six points three times in the second half, never led. UNK rushed for 287 yards as TJ Davis had 118 rushing and 96 passing. Chance Fuller threw for 435 yards for Hays.
MIDLAND 42, JAMESTOWN 14: Midland picked up its third win in a row to improve to 4-4. The Warriors racked up 446 yards of offense as Omaha Roncalli grad Noah Oswald rushed for a team-high 108 yards and threw for 178 and three TDs. Bellevue East’s Maximus Wold added 105 yards and two TDs on the ground, while Austan Daniels had seven catches for 85 yards.
NORTHWEST MISSOURI 56, LINCOLN 9: Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright accounted for 307 yards and five TDs as the No. 14 Bearcats bounced back from their first loss. Through the air, Wright was 10 of 18 for 227 yards and had TD passes to four receivers. Millard West grad Giavonni Guido added a 30-yard TD run.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
DORDT 35, CONCORDIA 0: Dordt shut out its second straight foe as it held Concordia to 170 yards. After beating Doane 61-0 last week, Dordt forced six turnovers, including five interceptions. Jake Kemp, who threw for 316 yards last week in a 20-14 loss to No. 5 Northwestern, was just 9 of 24 for 89 yards.
MORNINGSIDE 69, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 0: Morningside got its third shutout of 2019, outgaining the Tigers 643-101. Joe Dolincheck passed for 280 yards and three TDs, two of which went to Austin Johnson, while Arnijae Ponder had 144 yards and two TDs rushing.
NORTHWESTERN 23, DOANE 3: Northwestern (7-0) got 144 yards and two TDs rushing from Garrett Packer and outgained the Tigers 446-256. Jacobi White led Doane with 135 yards rushing, but Drake Davidson passed for just 94 yards.
BRIAR CLIFF 32, HASTINGS 0: Briar Cliff’s defense set the tone again — in all five of its wins this season, the Chargers have allowed 10 or fewer points. Hastings (2-5) was held to 191 yards, while Preston Mulligan threw for three TDs for Briar Cliff.
CENTRAL 49, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 35: Central (6-1) led throughout in handing Wesleyan its fourth straight loss. Wesleyan QB Jonathan Curti set a school record with 39 pass completions on 67 attempts. He threw for 433 yards and five TDs and rushed for 64 yards.
CULVER-STOCKTON 41, PERU STATE 7: Culver-Stockton scored with 24 seconds left in the first half for a 14-7 lead and then took command after halftime. The Wildcats outgained Peru 478 yards to 130.
2020 Pahokee (Fla.) outside linebacker Latarie Kinsler, the Huskers' official visitor this weekend.
