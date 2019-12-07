Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.
UNK 50, WINONA STATE 33: UNK capped its first winning season since 2011 by winning the Mineral Water Bowl. UNK (7-5), third in D-II in rushing this season, amassed 446 yards on the ground as Darrius Webb had 152 and a TD and QB TJ Davis had 144 and four TDs. Sal Silvio had nine tackles and was named the game’s defensive MVP.
MORNINGSIDE 21, GRAND VIEW 16: The defending NAIA champion is one win away from repeating. Morningside was down 13-7 at half before Joe Dolincheck, who threw for 328 yards on the day, threw third-quarter TDs to Reid Jurgensmeier and Bo Els. The Mustangs secured the win when Deion Clayborne recovered a Grand View fumble at the Morningside 14 with 19 seconds left. FERRIS STATE 25, NORTHWEST MISSOURI 3: No. 2 Ferris handed the Bearcats a loss in the NCAA Division II playoffs for a second straight year. Ferris led 3-0 at halftime and 10-3 with 11 minutes left before pulling away. Ferris, third in D-II in scoring defense, forced three turnovers and held Northwest to 158 total yards.
1995: Ahman Green, Omaha Central
1995: Renee Saunders, Omaha Marian
1996: John Gibson, Papillion-La Vista
1996: Kelly Lindsey, Millard North
1997: Kelly Cizek, Millard South
1997: Matt Davison, Tecumseh
1998: Aaron Golliday, York, and Kristie Korth, Columbus Scotus
1999: Trevor Johnson, Lincoln Northeast, and Laura Pilakowski, Columbus
2000: K.C. Cowgill, Grand Island CC
2000: Richard Ross, Lincoln High
2001: Alex Gordon, Lincoln Southeast, and Laura Spanheimer, Omaha Marian
2002: Kristi Woodard, Bellevue West
2002: Shawn Swan, Ralston
2003: Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast, and Christina Houghtelling, Cambridge
2004: Danny Woodhead, North Platte
2004: Jenna Cole, Lincoln East
2005: Robert Rands, Bellevue East, and Megan Neuvirth, West Point CC
2006: Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest, and Amber Hegge, Crofton
2007: Niles Paul, Omaha North, and Amber Hegge, Crofton
2008: John Levorson, Crete, and Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic
2009: Ron Coleman, Omaha North, and Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista
2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central 2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central
2010: Jordan Hooper, Alliance
2011: Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista
2011: Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central
2012: Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South
2012: Mike Shoff, Cambridge
2013: Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey
2013: Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge
2014: Harrison Phillips, Millard West
2014: McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest
2015: Kevin Cahoy, Grand Island
2015: Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X
2016: Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood
2016: Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West
2017: Cam Jurgens, Beatrice
2017: Jess Schlautman, Omaha Skutt
2018: Kanon Koster, Kearney
2018: Kaylnn Meyer, Superior
