Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.

* * *

UNK 50, WINONA STATE 33: UNK capped its first winning season since 2011 by winning the Mineral Water Bowl. UNK (7-5), third in D-II in rushing this season, amassed 446 yards on the ground as Darrius Webb had 152 and a TD and QB TJ Davis had 144 and four TDs. Sal Silvio had nine tackles and was named the game’s defensive MVP.

MORNINGSIDE 21, GRAND VIEW 16: The defending NAIA champion is one win away from repeating. Morningside was down 13-7 at half before Joe Dolincheck, who threw for 328 yards on the day, threw third-quarter TDs to Reid Jurgensmeier and Bo Els. The Mustangs secured the win when Deion Clayborne recovered a Grand View fumble at the Morningside 14 with 19 seconds left.

FERRIS STATE 25, NORTHWEST MISSOURI 3: No. 2 Ferris handed the Bearcats a loss in the NCAA Division II playoffs for a second straight year. Ferris led 3-0 at halftime and 10-3 with 11 minutes left before pulling away. Ferris, third in D-II in scoring defense, forced three turnovers and held Northwest to 158 total yards.

