SEWARD, Neb. — Tuesday’s GPAC basketball championship night belonged to Concordia.

While the Concordia men edged Dakota Wesleyan 68-66 on the road, the second-ranked women’s team pulled away in the final five minutes for a 60-49 win over No. 4 Hastings at Walz Arena.

It’s the fourth year in a row that Concordia (31-2) has won the GPAC women’s regular-season and tournament titles.

“It’s incredible. It’s an experience I treasure,” said center Philly Lammers, one of six Bulldog seniors who played in the win. “I love doing it with the teammates that I have. They’re my friends, my best friends.”

The All-American Lammers played like it Tuesday, showing her low post moves while going 9 of 11 from the field and scoring a game-high 21 points.

Lammers’ first field goal, which came with 7:10 left in the first quarter, gave her 2,000 points as she became the second player in Concordia history to reach that milestone. She’s 35 points away from being the school’s career scoring leader.

“She’s one of the best players of all time,” Concordia coach Drew Olson said. “To have 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds is incredible. When she is focused, when she is confident, nobody’s better. She continues to prove that.”

There were 10 lead changes in the game, with Hastings (30-3) last leading 43-42 with nine minutes left. Concordia finished on an 11-4 run.

Grace Barry added 16 points and six assists for Concordia, while Sophia Pankratz led Hastings with 16 points.

Concordia came into the game second in scoring in NAIA Division II, averaging 89.9 points per game. It’s been held under 60 twice this season — both by Hastings. And it nearly happened again.

Concordia and Hastings, which played without coach Jina Douglas on the bench as she gave birth to a girl last Monday, will likely be No. 1 seeds when the NAIA announces its tournament bracket on Wednesday.

For the Concordia men, Tanner Shuck led four Bulldogs in double figures with 17 points. He hit five of the team’s 11 3-pointers.

Concordia led 42-27 at halftime and held off Wesleyan in the closing seconds.

In other Midlands notes:

» UNK won its NCAA Division II regional wrestling meet Saturday and qualified seven individuals for nationals, which will be March 13-14 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Five Lopers — Josh Portillo (125 pounds), Wesley Dawkins (133), Sam Turner (149), Jacob Wasser (157) and heavyweight Jarrod Hinrichs — won their weight classes at regionals. Chadron State qualified three for nationals.

» The NAIA wrestling meet will take place Friday and Saturday on the north side of Wichita, Kansas. Grand View (Iowa) is ranked No. 1 and has four individuals ranked No. 1 in the 10 weight classes, while Concordia is ranked 16th. Former Husker offensive lineman Tanner Farmer of Concordia is ranked second at heavyweight.

» The NAIA indoor track meet begins Thursday in Brookings, South Dakota. Doane has 14 men and 15 women qualified to compete, while Concordia qualified 13 men and 19 women.

» Both of the Central Community College basketball teams won region titles last Saturday with victories over Southeast. Tre’vion Crawford scored 31 in the 94-79 win, which was the men’s seventh straight victory. Both teams advance to district finals on Saturday — the men host Dakota County Tech, while the women play in Bismarck, North Dakota.

» Peru State has hired Casey Creehan as its football coach. He has 20 years of coaching experience on the collegiate level and the Canadian Football League. He helped Lyon College in Arkansas finish 7-3 in 2019.

