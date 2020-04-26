Check out a list of the golf tournaments and events for going on in the Midlands this year.

The Nebraska Golf Association, which supplied many of the tournament listings, will have its season calendar online by May 1 at www.nebgolf.org/competitions/schedule.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, events are subject to postponement or cancellation. Check with the host course for updates.

Special events

APRIL

25-26: Nebraska men’s four-ball, Players Club, Omaha (postponed)

MAY

2-3: Homesteader, Beatrice

15-17: Tri-State Masters, Sioux City (Green Valley host course)

19-20: NWAGA Pinehurst, Champions Run, Omaha

22-23: Iowa men’s four-ball, Whispering Creek, Sioux City

28-30: Iowa Senior Match Play, Veenker, Ames

JUNE

1-3: Nebraska Women’s Amateur, CC of Lincoln

4-5: Nebraska Senior Amateur, Norfolk CC

5-7: John Mullen Pro-Am, Heritage Hills, McCook

6-7: Dinsdale Classic, Riverside, Grand Island

12-14: Yankton (S.D.) Fox Run pro-am (Dakotas Tour)

13-14: Iowa women’s Forever 39 match play, Urbandale

13-14: Carroll CC (Iowa) Amateur

22-26: Nebraska Match Play Championship, Hillcrest, Lincoln

26-28: South Dakota Open pro-am (Dakotas Tour), The Bluffs, Vermillion

27-28: Columbus Classic, Elks CC; Hastings Open, Lochland and Southern Hills, Hastings

29-July 2: Iowa match play, men and women, Talons of Tuscany, Ankeny

29-30: NWAGA Bobbie Hopp Challenge, Beatrice CC

JULY

6-8: Iowa Women’s Amateur, Marshalltown

9-11: Sioux Center (Iowa) The Ridge pro-am (Dakotas Tour)

10-12: Iowa Masters, Ames Veenker

11-12: Indian Creek Invitational, Omaha

13: U.S. Amateur qualifier, Lochland, Hastings

13-14: Nebraska women’s four-ball, Tatanka, Niobrara

16-17: Iowa women’s four-ball, Cedar Rapids

17: Nebraska Cup matches, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs

18-19: Fremont GC Invitational

20-22: Nebraska women’s match-play championship, Kearney CC

27-29: Iowa Amateur, Pleasant Valley

27-30: Nebraska Amateur, Happy Hollow, Omaha

30-Aug. 2: Pinnacle Bank Championship (Korn Ferry Tour), Indian Creek, Omaha

30-Aug. 2: Yankton (S.D.) Hillcrest pro-am (Dakotas Tour); Northwest Amateur, Spencer (Iowa) G&CC

31-Aug. 2: Iowa Open, Riverside Blue Top Ridge

AUGUST

1-2: York Amateur

2-3: Iowa Senior Women’s Amateur, Carroll

3: U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier, Fremont GC

3-5: Nebraska women’s senior championship, Wayne

4: Carstens Financial Wounded Warrior pro-am, Arnolds Park (Iowa) Emerald Hills (Dakotas Tour)

7-9: Herman Sani Tournament, Johnston, Iowa

8-9: Greater Omaha Golf Championship, Tregaron, Bellevue

10-11: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, ArborLinks, Nebraska City

10: Dakota Dunes (S.D.) Invitational pro-am (Dakotas Tour)

18: U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier, Shadow Ridge, Omaha

22-23: Norfolk CC Amateur

24-26: Iowa Senior Amateur, Davenport

25-26: NWAGA Scramble, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

29-30: Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Awarii Dunes, Axtell

SEPTEMBER

4-6: Principal Charity Classic (PGA Tour Champions), Wakonda, Des Moines

11-13: Wells Fargo Nebraska Open, Elks, Columbus

14-16: Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship, York CC

18-20: Iowa wife-husband tournament, Waterloo

21: NGA Interclub Championship, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

23: NWAGA Fund Day, Fremont GC

OCTOBER

4-6:U.S. Hickory Open, Happy Hollow, Omaha

5: 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball qualifier, Firethorn, Lincoln

9-10: Nebraska Intercollegiate, Norfolk CC

Men’s stroke-play

JUNE

20-21: KRGI Mayor’s Cup, Jackrabbit Run, Grand Island

27-28: Morrill Open, Rolling Green, Morrill

JULY

4: Par-3 tournament, Iron Eagle, North Platte

AUGUST

20: Iron Eagle Championship, North Platte

Scrambles/best ball

AS: alternate shot; BB: best ball; SC: scramble; SH: shamble

MAY

2: Yellow Ball, Iron Eagle, North Platte (BB); 4-person, The Pines, Valley (SC); Backwards Golf, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC)

3: 6-6-6, Indian Trails, Beemer (AS, BB, SC)

12: Ladies Open, Riverside, Grand Island (BB)

15: Spring Fling, Tregaron, Bellevue (SC)

16: 3-man, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC)

17: 1 man, Iron Eagle, North Platte (SC); 2-man, York CC (SC)

23: 4-man, Jackrabbit Run, Grand Island (SC); 9-9-9, Elkhorn Valley GC, Hooper (AS/BB/SC)

24: 2-person, Valley View, Marquette (SC)

30: Couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC)

JUNE

1: Seniors, Ryan Hill, Osceola, (SC)

6-7: Moose Lodge, Iron Eagle, North Platte (SC)

7: 2-man, Indian Trails, Beemer (SC)

10: Women’s open, Valley View, Marquette (SC)

13: Poco Creek, Aurora/Valley View, Marquette (SC)

13: Couples Divorce Open, The Pines, Valley (AS)

13: 27-hole, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC, BB)

14: Par 3 couples, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (AS)

21: Father’s Day tournament, Ryan Hill, Osceola (SC); Father’s Day scramble, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney (SC)

25: Ladies invitational, York (SC)

27: Banana Rams, Ryan Hill, Osceola (SC); 2-lady, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (BB); 2-women, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC)

JULY

11: Big Cup, Tregaron, Bellevue (SC)

12: 1-man, Indian Trails, Beemer (SC); 4-person, Ashland GC (SC)

12: 3-man, York (SC)

18-19: 3-man scramble, Southern Hills, Hastings (SC); Couples Classic, York (SC)

25-26: 2-person scramble, Iron Eagle, North Platte (SC)

25: Couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC)

AUGUST

1: 3-man, Ryan Hill, Osceola (SC)

2: 1-man/2-ball, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (BB)

7: SIx Shooter mixed format, Iron Eagle, North Platte (SC, BB, AS)

14: Farmers Day Off, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC)

15-16, 4-man, Bayside, Brule (SC)

16: 4-man, York (SC)

16: 4-person, The Pines, Valley (SC)

SEPTEMBER

13: 2-person, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC); Couples, Indian Trails, Beemer (SC)

20: Couples, Southern Hills, Hastings (SC); 4-person couples, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC)

22: 2-lady, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC)

25: Scotch and Stix, Tregaron, Bellevue (SC)

OCTOBER

3: Battle at the Creek, Indian Creek, Omaha (AS, BB, SC)

4: 4-person, Valley View, Marquette (SC) 1-person, Southern Hills, Hastings (SC)

17: Backwards, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC); Clear Out the Coolers, Indian Trails, Beemer (SC)

18: Chili Open, Tregaron, Bellevue (SC)

NOVEMBER

15: Superintendent Revenge, Tregaron, Bellevue (SC)

Pros

MAY

18: Pro-am, Dakota Dunes

26: Pro-Assistants Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha

JUNE

8: Pro-pro-pro, Players Club, Omaha

15: Pro-am, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs

22: Pro-am, Happy Hollow, Omaha

29: Golf Fore the Troops, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln

JULY

6: Pro-am, Oak Hills, Omaha

13: Nebraska PGA Assistants Championship, Riverside, Grand Island

13-14: Nebraska PGA Senior Professional Championship, Riverside, Grand Island

20: Pro-am, Firethorn, Lincoln

27: Pinnacle Bank Championship Monday qualifying, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs; Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln

AUGUST

3: Pro-pro, Highlands, Lincoln

17: Pro-am, Champions Run, Omaha

31: Hillcrest, Lincoln

SEPTEMBER

2: Legends of Golf, The Pines, Valley

16: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Omaha CC.

21: Pro-am, CC of Lincoln

28: Team championship, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

OCTOBER

1: Nebraska PGA-UNL Professional Golf Management, Quarry Oaks, Ashland

5: Pro-am, Indian Creek, Omaha

8: Nebraska PGA Cup Series Championship, Quarry Oaks, Ashland

Seniors

Nebraska Senior Golf Association

May: 11, Iron Horse, Ashland; 18, Hillcrest, Lincoln. June: 8, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs; 15, Fremont GC; 22, Beatrice CC. July: 6, Firethorn, Lincoln; 13, Dakota Dunes; 21, Indian Creek, Omaha; 27, Oak Hills, Omaha. August: 3, Quarry Oaks, Ashland; 10, Elks, Columbus; 17-18, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln; 31, Players Club, Omaha. September: 28, Champions Run, Omaha.

Eastern Nebraska Seniors

April: 27, Players Club, Omaha. May: 5, Oakland; 11, Oak Hills, Omaha; 19, Table Creek, Nebraska City; 26, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. June: 1, Council Bluffs CC; 9, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln; 15, Field Club of Omaha; 23, Iron Horse, Ashland; 30, Highlands, Lincoln. July: 6, Woodland Hills, Eagle; 13, Elks, Columbus; 20, Fremont GC; 27, Platteview, Bellevue. August: 3, Firethorn, Lincoln; 10, Norfolk CC; 17, The Pines, Valley; 24, Tiburon, Omaha; 31, Champions Run, Omaha.

Central Nebraska Seniors

May: 4, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney; 13, Alma; 14, York; 19, River’s Edge, North Platte; 21, Franklin; 27, Elks, Hastings; 28, Arnold. June: 1, Broken Bow; 3, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; 9, Ord; 10, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 15, Indianhead, Grand Island; 24, Centura Hills, Cairo; 29, Kearney CC. July: 1, Iron Eagle, North Platte; 6, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 8, St. Paul; 13, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 14, Southern Hills, Hastings; 20, Calamus, Burwell; 21, Minden; 28, Ravenna; 30; Heritage Hills, McCook. August: 6, Wild Horse, Gothenburg ; 10, Oregon Trail, Sutherland; 13, Holdrege; 18, Centura Hills, Cairo; 24, Fox Hollow, Sutton; 25, Cozad; 31, Frederick Peak GC, Valentine. September: 1, Thedford; 10, Loup City; 15, Buffalo Ridge, Kearney; 17, Lake Maloney, North Platte; 23, Lakeside CC, Elwood

Northeast Nebraska Seniors

June: 1, Steepleview, Humphrey; 8, Eldorado Hills, Norfolk; 15, Club 91, Leigh; 22, Hartington. July: 6, Evergreen Hill, Battle Creek; 13, North Bend; 20, Randolph; 27, Tatanka, Niobrara. August: 3, Cedar View, Laurel; 10, Twin Creeks, Pender; 24, The Bluffs, Vermillion, S.D.; 31, Indian Trails, Beemer. September: 14, Fox Run, Yankton, S.D.; 21, Wayne.

Juniors

For information on the Nebraska Junior Golf program, go to www.nebraskajuniorgolf.com

JUNE

4: Optimist International qualifying, York

6: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Eagle Hills, Papillion

8: U.S. Girls’ Junior Qualifier, Indian Trails, Beemer

8-9: Kearney Junior Classic

11-12: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (ages 13-18), Beatrice CC

12: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (12 and under), Ager Memorial, Lincoln

15-17: Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship, Riverside, Grand Island

15-18: Nebraska Boys Match Play Championship, Riverside, Grand Island

17-18: Iowa Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur, Burlington

20-21: Iowa father/son and parent/child, Granger

23-24: Iowa Junior PGA Championship, Waterloo

25-26: Central Nebraska Junior, Grand Island Jackrabbit Run and Riverside

26: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Riverside, Grand Island

30-July 2: Four-State girls team championship, Columbia, Missouri

JULY

2: U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier, Champions Run, Omaha

7-9: Nebraska Junior Amateur, Scottsbluff

7-8: Nebraska Girls Amateur, Scotts Bluff

10-11: Iowa PGA Girls Championship, Ankeny

18: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Hillcrest, Lincoln

AUGUST

4-6: Nebraska-Kansas Junior Cup, Hutchinson, Kansas

OCTOBER

12-13: Nebraska high school girls championships: Class A at Norfolk CC, Class B at Scottsbluff-Gering, Class C at Columbus

Fundraisers

MAY

4: YES, Players Club, Omaha

13: Wayne’s Lincoln Children’s Zoo, NuMark, Lincoln

18: Creighton Prep Alumni, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; Golf Fore the Newman Center, ArborLinks, Nebraska City

22-24: Chadron State Beebe Classic, Ridgeview, Chadron

24: West-Point-Beemer Foundation, Indian Trails, Beemer

27: West O Chamber Scholarship, Tiburon, Omaha

28: Bethlehem House, Tiburon, Omaha

29: League of Human Dignity, Miracle Hill, Omaha

JUNE

1: Central High Foundation, Field Club of Omaha; Elkhorn Schools Foundation, Champions Run, Omaha; Nebraska Wesleyan W Club, Lincoln Hillcrest; FCA, Firethorn, Lincoln, and Quarry Oaks, Ashland

2: Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame/ Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association, Woodland Hills, Eagle

4: Outlook Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha; Bellevue Community Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha

5: Gateway Sertoma, NuMark, Lincoln

6: Make-A-Wish, NuMark, Lincoln

7: North High Foundation, Shoreline, Carter Lake; Great Plains Paralyzed Veterans, Tiburon, Omaha

8: Vetter Foundation, Iron Horse, Ashland; Midland Boosters, Fremont GC; Young Life, Oak Hills, Omaha

9: Project Harmony, Indian Creek, Omaha

10: Omaha Home for Boys, Tiburon, Omaha

11: CHI Health Foundation, Iron Horse, Ashland

12: Mercy Hospital, Oakland

15: CBMC, Players Club, Omaha; FCA, Scotts Bluff

17: Scottish RiteCare, Pacific Springs, Omaha

18: Adrian Fiala Memorial, Wild Horse, Gothenburg; Release Inc., Iron Horse, Ashland

22: Lincoln East athletics, Firethorn, Lincoln

26: Husker Fans Salute the Troops, Ashland GC; ALS in the Heartland, Tiburon, Omaha; Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, Fremont GC

27: Folds of Honor, Fremont GC

29: Westside Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; UNK Alumni, Platteview, Bellevue

JULY

6: FCA, Lochland, Hastings

10: First Tee of Omaha, Eagle Hills, Papillion

13: Fremont Schools Foundation, Fremont GC; Angels Among Us, Champions Run, Omaha

24-25: Swede Hawkins Memorial, Oakland

24: Cystic Fibrosis Links to a Cure, Quarry Oaks, Ashland

25: Miller Diabetes Association, Eagle Hills, Papillion

27: Gesu Housing, Champions Run, Omaha; Partnership 4 Kids, Tiburon, Omaha

29-31: Omaha Home for Boys/Nebraska Greats, Dismal River, Mullen

AUGUST

1: Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center, Council Bluffs Dodge Riverside; Craig Foundation, Oakland

3: College of St. Mary athletics, Tiburon, Omaha; Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation, Eagle Hills, Papillion; QLI, Players Club, Omaha

7: Lungs4Life Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha

8: Night Golf fundraiser, Ryan Hill, Osceola

11: Methodist Hospital Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha

21: Youth For Christ, Tiburon, Omaha

24: Jesuit Academy, Indian Creek, Omaha

30-31: FCA state, Prairie Club, Valentine

31: Champions for Marian, Indian Creek, Omaha

SEPTEMBER

17: Divots for Down Syndrome, Indian Creek, Omaha

20: Maywood Lions Club, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

21: Keep Omaha Beautiful, Players Club, Omaha

28: Children’s Charity Classic, Champions Run, Omaha

OCTOBER

2: Engineers Club, Tara Hills, Papillion

Hickory

April 26: Hickory Classic, Elmwood Park, Omaha

May 2-3: The Homesteader, Beatrice CC

June 7: Hickory Classic, The Pines, Valley

Aug. 20: River City Hickory Championship, Players Club, Omaha

Sept. 11-12: Iowa Hickory Classic, Johnston

TBD: Nebraska Hickory Golf Association (NEHGA) Championship

