NORTHWEST MISSOURI 36, FORT HAYS STATE 33, 2OT: Northwest (9-1) picked up a key road win as it snapped Hays’ seven-game win streak. After Hays’ Dante Brown kicked a 56-yard field goal on the last play of regulation, both teams scored TDs in the first OT, and then, after a Hays fumble, Northwest’s Parker Sampson kicked a 38-yard field goal to win it. Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright threw for 279 yards and three TDs and rushed for 96 and a score for Northwest.

WAYNE STATE 62, UPPER IOWA 0: Wayne State recorded its largest shutout win since 2009 to improve to 4-6. Ralston grad Devin Merkuris led a potent ground attack as he ran for 187 yards and two TDs, including an 85-yarder. Deshawn Massey added 136 yards and a TD rushing. As a team, Wayne rushed for 415 yards, its highest total in a game since 1999. Ethan Knudson kicked two field goals to become the school’s all-time leader in that category with 37.

UNK 49, MISSOURI WESTERN 21: UNK amassed 528 yards on the ground in running over the 7-3 Griffons. Three Lopers topped 100 yards rushing. Darrius Webb had TD runs of 59 and 71 yards and finished with 184; David Goodwin had 172 and a TD; and quarterback TJ Davis added 121 and two TDs. Seventy-one of UNK’s 77 plays from scrimmage were running plays. UNK (6-4) will have a winning record for the first time since 2011.

CHADRON STATE 53, S.D. MINES 48: Chadron won its fifth straight in a game with seven lead changes. Chadron scored 15 straight for a 53-41 lead before Mines scored with 2:30 left and recovered an onside kick. But its drive was stopped at the CSC 16. Dalton Holst led Chadron with 351 yards passing and four TDs, Elijah Myles rushed for 193 yards and two TDs and Tevon Wright caught 10 passes for 180 yards.

MIDLAND 31, DOANE 7: Midland held Doane to 122 yards as the Warriors won their fifth in a row. Midland built a 24-0 halftime lead as Omaha Roncalli grad Noah Oswald ran for a TD and threw one in the second quarter. Oswald went 14 of 25 for 211 yards and three TDs on the day, while Austin Harris had five catches for 118 yards and a score. Trevor Havlovic led Midland’s defense with 11 tackles, including 3½ for loss. As a team, Midland had 12 tackles for loss. Doane ends its season at 4-7.

MORNINGSIDE 52, CONCORDIA 7: Omaha Burke grad Arnijae Ponder rushed for three first-half TDs as No. 1 Morningside built a 490-126 advantage in total yards. Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck went 20 of 28 for 339 yards and two TDs — he had 281 yards by halftime. Concordia ends its season at 3-7.

NORTHWESTERN 44, HASTINGS 17: Tyson Kooima threw four TD passes to Shane Solberg as No. 5 Northwestern rolled into next week’s showdown with No. 1 Morningside for the GPAC title. Northwestern built a 44-0 lead early in the third quarter before Hastings’ Isaiah Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes.

LUTHER 35, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 34: A missed extra point was the difference as Luther snapped a 12-game losing streak. Wesleyan scored with 3:17 left to make it 35-34, but missed the ensuing kick. Wesleyan then turned the ball over on downs on its last possession as it dropped its sixth straight. Jonathan Curti threw for 345 yards and four TDs to lead Wesleyan, while Derrick Curtis had 10 catches for 141 yards and a TD.

GRAND VIEW 60, PERU STATE 0: Fourth-ranked Grand View moved to 10-0 as it held Peru to five first downs and 55 total yards. Jordan Willis had 10 tackles, including 2½ for loss, to lead Peru’s defense.

DORDT 43, BRIAR CLIFF 7: Brett Zachman kicked five field goals as Dordt won its fourth straight, outgaining Briar Cliff 501-191. Levi Jungling had nine catches for 147 yards and a touchdown for Dordt.

