The Midland women, who reached the NAIA quarterfinals last season, will host their first-round match of the NAIA tournament this year.

The Warriors will play the winner of the MidAmerica Nazarene-Rocky Mountain match on Saturday at 2 p.m. at UNO’s Caniglia Field. MidAmerica Nazarene and Rocky Mountain square off on Friday.

Also in the NAIA women’s field is Hastings, which will play Friday against William Woods in Indianapolis.

In the NAIA men’s tournament field, Hastings and Midland each will play opening-round matches on Friday. Hastings faces Friends in Oskaloosa, Iowa, while Midland will play Grand View in Spring Arbor, Michigan.

