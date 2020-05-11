Midland University is adding another varsity sport, this time with the support of the NFL.

The school in Fremont announced Sunday that women’s flag football will be added to a lengthy list of sports that already includes the likes of bowling, shotgun sports, women’s wrestling, Esports, dance and powerlifting. Women’s flag football will become the school’s 33rd varsity program.

“It is who we are. We are all about creating opportunities for kids to continue doing something they are passionate about and they can’t do that at every school,” Midland Athletic Director Dave Gillespie said. “There seems to be some genuine excitement about female opportunities in that specific sport.”

The NFL is playing a role in building that support. It’s part of a two-year partnership with the NAIA and Reigning Champs Experiences.

The first 15 schools to sign up for sponsoring women’s flag football receive a $15,000 stipend from the NFL. That would help the school cover the costs of fielding the program, which would include equipment, coaches’ salaries, team travel and scholarships.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, called the partnership a “historic joint venture.” Midland University President Jody Horner is excited, too.

“We continue to strive to create new opportunities for students to pursue their passions outside of the classroom, while they earn their degree,” Horner said. “To be on the ground floor of a new sport alongside the NAIA and the NFL is a great opportunity for all of us at Midland.”

In the Midwest, Kansas Wesleyan has announced its decision to participate. Schools in Florida, Georgia and California also have signed up. Florida and California are two of six states, in addition to Washington, D.C., that field flag football teams at the high school varsity level, though that doesn’t include club teams.

The games would be played 7 on 7 on a field 40 yards wide with four 20-yard zones and a 10-yard end zone. The NAIA recommended and built an economic model with 25 players per team. All rules, rule modifications and frequency of play limits will need to be approved by the NAC Executive Committee.

The first season is planned for spring 2021 with the an eye on spring 2022 for the first championship. In the NAIA, a sport must have a minimum of 40 participating institutions to be considered for full championship status.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106