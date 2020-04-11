Philly Lammers

Philly Lammers finished second in points (2,033), third in rebounding (1,026) and fourth in steals (357) on Concordia's career list.

Concordia finally reached the top of the mountain last March after years of near-misses. And it was in prime position to finish the job again this season.

But the Bulldogs, who had been in the national semifinals five times since 2012 before winning their first title in 2019, never got that chance.

They won their last 18 games, including seven against top-20 opponents, and went into the NAIA Division II national tournament as the overall No. 1 seed. On the second day of the tournament, though, the event was canceled.

"I thought they handled it really maturely," Concordia coach Drew Olson said. "The initial shock of it, there were a lot of mixed emotions. Once we took a step back and looked at the big picture, our players really handled it well."

Unlike last year, when Quinn Wragge was the lone senior on Concordia's roster, the Bulldogs had six seniors this year, four of them starters.

Olson said all six brought unique personalities to the program, but their play helped make the Bulldogs a cohesive unit.

"On the basketball court, it was their grit, their toughness, their competitiveness. They just found ways to win," said Olson, whose team went 137-10 over the last four years and won the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles every year.

Philly Lammers and Grace Barry led that season class as both are first-team members of the All-Nebraska NAIA/NCAA Division III first team. Lammers averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while Barry averaged 13.9 points and 5.6 assists. They also combined for 195 steals.

Barry, who was a game-changing point guard in her two years at Concordia after transferring from UNK, was a second-team All-American this year.

"She's still on our all-time lists for steals and assists, and for two years that pretty mind-boggling," Olson said.

And next year, the Bulldogs will miss Lammers' steady play in the paint.

The 5-foot-11 Millard West graduate was a four-time All-American - a first-teamer the past three years. On Concordia's career list, Lammers finished second in points (2,033), third in rebounding (1,026) and fourth in steals (357).

"Overall, what a consistent career she had," Olson said.

Concordia isn't the only Midlands team that will be hurt by graduation. All five All-Nebraska first-teamers are seniors.

Hastings also has two players, guard Shandra Farmer and forward Gabby Grasso, on the first team after the Broncos put together a 30-3 season.

The 5-foot-3 Farmer was a first-team All-American as she averaged a team-best 13.2 points, 4,1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. She was named the GPAC player of the year and is the honorary co-captain of the All-Nebraska team with Lammers.

The Hastings St. Cecilia graduate finished her career with 1,622 points, which puts her sixth on Hastings' all-time scoring list.

Grasso had her best collegiate season as Hastings' offense ran through the Millard North grad in the post. Grasso averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game.

Nebraska Wesleyan's Caitlin Navratil is another undersized guard who put up huge offensive numbers.

The 5-3 Navratil was third in NCAA Division III in scoring as she averaged 25.3 points. She also led the team in assists (4.1) and 3-pointers (50 while shooting 40.3%).

She finished as Wesleyan's career leading scorer with 1,940 points - that's 400 more than second place - and also assists leader (336). She's second in steals (250) and 3-pointers (163).

On the second team are Elexis Martinez, who led Bellevue in scoring (13.8) and rebounding (7.3) while being named an honorable mention All-American for the second straight year, and Peru State's Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, another honorable mention All-American who averaged 17.1 points and 3.1 assists.

NCAA Division II

A balanced and young lineup helped UNK enjoy one of its best seasons in program history.

Finishing 26-6, the Lopers had the third-most single-season wins in school history. It also was in the national rankings for the first time in a decade.

The Lopers had no seniors as Elkhorn graduate Brooke Carlson led the way with 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Six others averaged more than six points a game.

That included point guard Haley Simental, who averaged 10.7 points and 3.5 assists per game. She also hit 60 3s, shooting 42.9% from behind the arc.

Wayne State (16-13) was led by honorary captain Erin Norling, who was first-team all-conference for the second straight year as the junior averaged 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Norling has scored in double figures in 47 straight games dating to her sophomore year. Entering her final season, Norling's 12th on Wayne's all-time scoring list with 1,336 points - only three Wildcats have ever scored more than 1,600 career points.

Norling's teammate, Halley Busse, averaged 14 points a game while leading the team in assists (3.9), steals (1.3) and 3-pointers (56).

Chadron State's Taryn Foxen was sixth in the RMAC in scoring, averaging 16.3 points. Foxen scored at least 20 points 12 times this season - she had a career-high 35 in the season finale - and she surpassed 1,000 career points.

NJCAA

The Western Nebraska women's team climbed to No. 2 in the NJCAA Division I poll this season, went 28-2 and ran off a 26-game win streak. Tishara Morehouse, the all-Nebraska NJCAA honorary captain, was the catalyst for that.

The 5-foot-3 guard had a big season, averaging 21 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Eight times she scored at least 28 points and made 79 3-pointers.

Her teammate, Yuliyana Valcheva, also is on the first team as she averaged 12.3 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds.

Kyla Moore led Northeast to a 27-4 record, including a 20-0 mark at home. Moore averaged a team-best 16.2 points as well as 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists per game. Moore also hit 55 3s while shooting 41% from behind the arc.

Makenna Bodette averaged 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and shot 58.7% from the field for McCook, while Monica Brooks was Central's leading scorer (16.2) and rebounder (9.6). She finished the season 13 double-doubles.

Teams

NAIA/NCAA III

First team

G - Grace Barry, 5-6, sr., Concordia

* G - Shandra Farmer, 5-3, sr., Hastings

G - Caitlin Navratil, 5-3, sr., Nebraska Wesleyan

F - Gabby Grasso, 5-11, sr., Hastings

* C - Philly Lammers, 5-11, sr., Concordia

Second team

G - Amanda Hansen, 5-7, sr., Midland

G - Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, 5-7, so., Peru State

G - Sophia Pankratz, 5-7, sr., Hastings

F - Haylee Heits, 6-0, jr., Doane

F - Elexis Martinez, 5-11, jr., Bellevue

Honorable mention: Bellevue: Brittany Hill, Faith Ross; Concordia: Colby Duvel, MacKenzie Helman, Mackenzie Koepke, Riley Sibbel; Doane: Cheyenne Ostrander; Hastings: Taylor Beacom, Emma Grenfell, Kaitlyn Schmit; Midland: Katy Gathje, Makenna Sullivan; Nebraska Wesleyan: Mikenzie Delgado; Peru State: Claire Cudney; Saint Mary: Clare Lewandowski, Trista Merrival; York: Amaia Diez.

NCAA Division II

G - Halley Busse, 5-5, jr., Wayne State

G - Taryn Foxen, 5-10, sr., Chadron State

G - Haley Simental, 5-8, jr., UNK

F - Brooke Carlson, 6-1, so., UNK

* F - Erin Norling, 5-11, jr., Wayne State

Honorable mention: Chadron State: Jori Peters; UNK: Elisa Backes, Maegan Holt, Klaire Kirsch; Wayne State: Brittany Bongartz, Kylie Hammer, Josey Ryan.

NJCAA

G - Kyla Moore, 5-6, so., Northeast

* G - Tishara Morehouse, 5-3, so., Western Nebraska

F - Makenna Bodette, 6-0, so., McCook

F - Monica Brooks, Central, 6-0, so., Central

F - Yuliyana Valcheva, 6-1, so., Western Nebraska

Honorable mention: Central: Isabel Diaz, Jasmine Williams; McCook: Carla Torrubia Cano, Paula Rosello Mateu; Northeast: Emina Hadzihusejnovic, Beth Matas, Breanna Stouffer; North Platte: Ashley Hassett, Emily Joseph; Southeast: Regan Nickless, Ally Stewart; Western Nebraska: R'Manie Pulling, Lidsey Mahoukou.

* - honorary captains

