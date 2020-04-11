Nate Schimonitz

Nate Schimonitz became the third player in Nebraska Wesleyan's history to surpass 2,000 career points.

 NEBRASKA WESLEYAN

Dale Wellman knew Nebraska Wesleyan was getting someone special when Nate Schimonitz signed with his program.

"When we recruited him and he decided to come here, I thought it was a huge coup," said Wellman, who just finished his sixth season as Wesleyan's men's basketball coach. "I thought he would do good things, but he exceeded my expectations."

All the 2016 Creighton Prep graduate did was lead the Prairie Wolves in scoring each of the past four years. He became the third player in program history to surpass 2,000 career points, but Wellman saw Schimonitz, the NAIA/NCAA Division III All-Nebraska team honorary captain, lead the way to something more substantial.

"In his four years here, Nebraska Wesleyan has regained its position as a national power in basketball," Wellman said. "He was a guy we could bounce ideas off of and he was a liaison between the staff and the guys on the team."

Between 1999 and 2015, Wesleyan never won 20 games in a season. With Schimonitz at point guard, the Prairie Wolves went 82-9 in the last three years, winning at least 25 games each year.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 17 points and 5.2 assists when Wesleyan won the 2018 national championship. Then this winter, the senior had his best individual season.

He averaged 25.4 points, 5.6 assists, shot 56.9% from the field and 82.4% from the free throw line. He scored at least 30 points eight times and became the sixth Wesleyan player ever to be named a first-time All-American.

His senior season was cut short when he suffered a hamstring injury in the postseason. In a second-round home loss in the NCAA tournament, Schimonitz played 18 minutes off the bench, and when he hit two free throws with 1:51 left to give him 2,001 career points, he was taken out of the game and given a standing ovation.

"This was a tight-knit group," Wellman said of his seven-player senior class. "He wished he could be (healthy) with those guys in their last NCAA tournament."

Schimonitz will graduate with his name all over Wesleyan's career statistical list. Besides being third in points, he's fourth in steals (150) and free throws made (341), sixth in assists (488) and seventh in 3-pointers made (164).

The NAIA/NCAA III All-Nebraska team includes another player who finished a stellar collegiate career. Hastings' Bart Hiscock averaged 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior, finishing his career with 1,911 points and 893 rebounds.

The Bennington graduate is fourth on Hastings' all-time scoring list and was the first Bronco in more than 20 years to score more than 1,800 points.

Bellevue junior Jemeil King was an NAIA second-team All-American and the North Star conference MVP. The smooth guard averaged team-highs of 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists as the Bruins won the league's regular-season title.

Peru State's Henry Tanksley averaged 17.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while hitting 62 3s and shooting 41.3% from behind the arc.

Brevin Sloup helped Concordia reach the NAIA Division II tournament for the first time in 15 years as he averaged a team-best 15.8 points and hit 91 3s with shooting 40.1%. He also averaged a team-best three assists a game.

NCAA Division II

Jordan Janssen followed up a standout freshman season at Wayne State with an even better one as a sophomore.

The Lincoln East graduate averaged a double-double with 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds and is the honorary captain for the All-Nebraska NCAA Division II team.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 11.7 points and 8.4 rebounds as a freshman, but this season he was among the top 10 in seven categories in the Northern Sun Conference, including field-goal percentage, assists, steals and blocked shots.

He had 17 double-doubles this season and 27 of them in 63 career games. In two years at Wayne, Janssen has 904 points and 581 rebounds.

Teammate Nick Ferrarini also is on the All-Nebraska team as the Millard North graduate averaged 14.3 points and hit 68 3-pointers while shooting 40% from behind the arc.

Morgan Soucie had a breakout senior season for 16-13 UNK. He led the Lopers in scoring (16.6), rebounding (6.2) and assists (72) - Soucie averaged 4.7 points as a junior. He's joined by teammate Jake Walker, who hit 74 3-pointers.

Brian Rodriguez-Flores led Chadron State in scoring (17.4), rebounding (6.1) and 3-pointers (61).

NJCAA

Teddy Allen showed in his one season at Western Nebraska Community College what kind of a prolific scorer he can be on the college level.

The Boys Town graduate and Nebraska pledge led the NJCAA in scoring, averaging 31.4 points per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 88.1% from the free throw line. The All-Nebraska honorary captain also averaged 7.4 rebounds for the 19-12 Cougars.

Central Community College, which went 20-11 in John Ritzdorf's first year as coach, has two players on the team and both also are from the Metro area.

Tre'vion Crawford averaged a team-best 20.3 points and 4.0 rebounds. Ritzdorf said the Omaha Bryan grad improved his 3-point shooting as he sank 82 3s, shooting 39% from behind the arc.

Omaha Central grad Roman Behrens was one of the NJCAA's leaders in assists, averaging 8.8 per game and had nearly a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Behrens also averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds and had three triple-doubles and nine double-doubles.

Emmette Page set five school records for Northeast, including career points (1,098). He averaged 21.3 points this season. LeTre Darthard led McCook in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (5.5).

Teams

NAIA/NCAA DIII

First team

G - Jemeil King, 6-5, jr., Bellevue

* G -Nate Schimonitz, 6-4, sr., Nebraska Wesleyan

G - Brevin Sloup, 5-9, sr., Concordia

G - Henry Tanksley, 6-4, jr., Peru State

F - Bart Hiscock, 6-6, sr., Hastings

Second team

G - Jack Hiller, 6-6, sr., Nebraska Wesleyan

G - Bowen Sandquist, 6-3, so., Midland

G - Tanner Shuck, 6-4, sr., Concordia

F - Lewis Hayes, 6-6 jr., Bellevue

C - Clay Reimers, 6-7, sr., Nebraska Wesleyan

Honorable mention: Bellevue: Connor Dukes, Niamey Harris; Concordia: Carter Kent, Justin Wiersema; Doane: Anthony Laravie, Miguel Lopez; Hastings: Brendan Lipovsky, Mason Hiemstra; Midland: Laurence Merritt; Nebraska Wesleyan: Nate Bahe; Peru State: Devon Colley, Kendrick Robinson; York: DeAnte Barnes, Eric Lenear, Michael Tolbert.

NCAA Division II

G - Nick Ferrarini, 6-5, so., Wayne State

G - Jake Walker, 6-2, jr., UNK

* F - Jordan Janssen, 6-7, so., Wayne State

F - Brian Rodriguez-Flores, 6-4, sr., Chadron State

F - Morgan Soucie, 6-5, sr., UNK

Honorable mention: Chadron State: Colby Jackson, Jacob Jefferson; UNK: AJ Jackson, Kyle Juhl, Chase Winchester; Wayne State: Al'Tavius Jackson, Nate Mohr.

NJCAA

* G - Teddy Allen, 6-5, so., Western Nebraska

G - Roman Behrens, 6-1, so., Central

G - Tre'vion Crawford, 6-3, so., Central

G - Emmette Page, 6-2, so., Northeast

F - LeTre Darthard, 6-4, fr., McCook

Honorable mention: Central: Nathan Frost, Cooper Pratt; McCook: Raheim Sullivan; Northeast: Daniel Akuei, Ben Moxness; North Platte: Danilo Matovic, Courtney Murrell; Southeast: Jaden Coleman, Kofi Hamilton, LaBeck Warren; Western Nebraska: Kenny Strawbridge; Kalen Williams.

* - honorary captains

