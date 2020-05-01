Nebraska’s amateur golf championships are still a go for this year, but with a late start.

After it postponed a season-opening event, the Nebraska Golf Association on Thursday announced that two tournaments scheduled for the first week of June — the Nebraska Women’s Amateur and the Nebraska Senior Amateur — would be delayed until August.

NGA Executive Director Craig Ames said his staff recommended the changes, which then were approved by the association’s executive committee and, for the Women’s Amateur only, the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association.

“Obviously golf is being played and is a great outlet for getting outdoors and social distancing,” Ames said. “We felt it was possible for both competitions to be played in early June but we couldn’t be certain everyone involved would be comfortable.

“Because we have the luxury of time, meaning we could delay both and have a better chance of conducting worthwhile championships later this summer, we took it.”

The Nebraska Women's Amateur at the Country Club of Lincoln, scheduled for June 1-3, will be moved to Aug. 3-5. The Senior Amateur at Norfolk Country Club is being delayed from June 4-5 to Aug. 27-28.

A third early-season event, the Nebraska Four-Ball Championship for men that was scheduled for April 25-26 at The Players Club in Omaha, has been rescheduled to Sept. 26-27 at Fremont Golf Club.

“Our amended competition calendar permits us to conduct every event between mid-June and the end of September with our only cancellations involving USGA qualifying,” Ames said. “In those cases the USGA is making those decisions.

“There may be further (changes) as time goes on, and we’ll do what’s best for the safety of all involved, but the further we get into the year the better off we all hope to be.”

The United States Golf Association has canceled its two Junior Amateurs and two Senior Opens and delayed other tournaments, including the U.S. Open until September.

Updated NGA schedule: June 15-17, Girls Match Play, Riverside, Grand Island; 15-18, Boys Match Play, Riverside; 22-26, Nebraska Match Play, Hillcrest, Lincoln. July 7-8, Girls Amateur, Scotts Bluff CC; 7-9, Boys Amateur, Scotts Bluff; 13: U.S. Amateur qualifier, Lochland, Hastings; 13-14: Nebraska Women’s Four-Ball, Tatanka, Niobrara; 17: Nebraska Cup Matches, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs; 20-22: Women’s Match Play, Kearney CC; 27-30: Nebraska Amateur, Happy Hollow, Omaha. Aug. 3: U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier, Fremont GC; 3-5, Women’s Amateur, CC of Lincoln; 3-5: Women’s Seniors, Wayne; 18: U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; 27-28, Senior Amateur, Norfolk CC; 29-30: Men’s Mid-Amateur, Awarii Dunes, Axtell. Sept. 14-16: Senior Match Play, York CC; 26-27, Men’s Four-Ball, Fremont GC. Oct. 5: U.S. Four-Ball qualifier, Firethorn, Lincoln.

