Omaha scored twice in a three-minute span in the third period, which lifted the Lancers to a 6-4 USHL win over Des Moines Saturday night at Ralston Arena.

The Buccaneers tied the game 4-4 on Mason Nevers’ third goal of the night with 13:25 to play.

But the Lancers responded two minutes later as Luke Mobley broke the tie, scoring off assists from Jack Randl and Grant Anderson. Ryan Sorkin added an insurance goal three minutes later.

Mobley scored twice in the third period, while Sorkin and Tomas Mazura each finished with a goal and an assist. Randl and Grant Anderson had two assists apiece.

Jakub Dobes made 25 saves to pick up the win.

The Lancers continue a five-game homestand when they face Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

​​OMAHA 6, DES MOINES 4

Des Moines (9-9-1-2)....    2    1    1—4

At Omaha (9-7-3-0)......    2    1    ​3—6

First period: 1, O, Berger (Mitton, Randl), 6:12. 2, O, Will (Silver), 8:33. 3, DM, Nevers (Strada), 9:04. 4, DM, Mancinelli (Laferriere, Luedtke), 15:51, PP.

Second period: 5, O, Mazura (Sorkin, Hilsendager), 6:16. 6, DM, Nevers (Laferriere), 11:21, SH.

Third period: 7, O, Mobley (Plucinski), :48. 8, DM, Nevers, 6:35. 9, O, Mobley (Randl, Anderson), 8:49. 10, O, Sorkin (Mazura, Anderson), 11:48.

Shots on goal

Des Moines    11    9    9—29

Omaha    11    14    ​15—40

Power plays: Des Moines 1-3, Omaha 0-3.

Penalties-minutes: Des Moines 3-6, Omaha 3-6.

Goalies: Des Moines, Christian Stoever (40 shots, 34 saves, 58:09). Omaha, Jakub Dobes (29 shots, 25 saves, 60:00).

A: 2,626.

