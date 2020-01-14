Omaha’s new professional soccer team, Union Omaha, is rolling out the first 13 players on its inaugural season roster today.
Reflecting the sport they play, the first group of players has a strong international flavor. The first player Union Omaha announced, Tobias Otieno, is from Kenya, where he plays professional soccer in the Kenya Premier League and is on the under-23 Kenya national team.
The second, Christian Molina, is from El Salvador via Northern Illinois University, where he was an All-Mid-American Conference player. The third, Damia Viader, was a high-scoring defender for Iowa Western in 2019 and comes from Spain.
Union Omaha announced those three players Tuesday morning, and planned to continue rolling out the remaining players through the day. There’s also another player with Omaha ties, to be named later today, He played for Mims when Mims was the men’s soccer coach at UNO.
The international flavor and local connections are intentional, Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said.
“How diverse the group will be really embraces diversity,” Mims said. “Soccer is the world’s sport. Everybody plays it.”
He wants the local athlete representation on Union Omaha to be like it was when he coached at UNO and before that was an assistant coach at Creighton.
“Not just local players on the team, but local players who are integral parts of the team” who make major contributions to its success, Mims said.
He hopes the diversity and local ties will help build soccer in Omaha. Regardless of background, the players Union Omaha is signing will share common characteristics, Mims said.
“They’re going to be passionate,” he said. “There’s a toughness about them. There’s definitely an inner drive. Playing in this league, they’re not making a lot of money, so they have to have an inner drive.”
The team’s choosing “savvy, intelligent players who can figure out how to score a goal, win a game, hold on to a lead,” Mims said.
More players will be signed, Mims said. The total size of the roster is yet to be determined. The team will begin practicing in early February. The season begins in March.
Union Omaha will play in USL League One, two levels below Major League Soccer. The season begins in March. The team will play its home games at Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers.
“The hope is to have the core of the team and the identity of our team before March 27,” when the team plays its first game, in Miami. Union Omaha’s first home game will be April 25. The team says it has sold more than 1,300 season tickets so far.
The roster’s likely to change over the course of the nine-month season. Mims said he’s excited to have the first 13 signed — enough to field a team of 11 players now.
“It’s fun to be able to announce these signees,” he said. “We have enough to play a game tomorrow.”
CEO Gary Green, left, takes a selfie with coach Jason Mims after the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be called Union Omaha and an owl will be featured on the team crest.
Curtis Taylor, center, buys Union Omaha merchandise at a block party where the team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
Curtis Taylor, center, shows off the scarf he bought at a block party where Omaha's new professional soccer team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
Jaxonn Haag, right, and Francisco Calleja, left, play with a soccer ball during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be named Union Omaha and the crest features and owl.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims speaks during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The name of the team is Union Omaha and the team's crest features an owl.
Matt Homonoff, left, chief operating officer of USL Omaha and Gary Green, CEO and managing partner of Alliance Omaha Soccer (USL Omaha), attend a block party. At the block party the name of Omaha's new professional soccer team and its crest were announced. The team's name is Union Omaha. And the crest features an owl.
The name of Omaha first professional soccer team was announced during a block party. The team's name is Union Omaha and the team crest features an owl.
1 of 11
CEO Gary Green, left, takes a selfie with coach Jason Mims after the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be called Union Omaha and an owl will be featured on the team crest.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Owners and community members stand in front of the crest for Omaha's new professional soccer team. The team will be called Union Omaha and the crest with sport an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's new professional soccer team will be called Union Omaha and its crest will sport an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Curtis Taylor, center, buys Union Omaha merchandise at a block party where the team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Curtis Taylor, center, shows off the scarf he bought at a block party where Omaha's new professional soccer team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaxonn Haag, right, and Francisco Calleja, left, play with a soccer ball during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be named Union Omaha and the crest features and owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People attend a block party for the announcement of Omaha's new soccer team's name and crest. The team was named Union Omaha and the crest will feature and owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People attend a block party where the name of Omaha's new professional soccer team was announced. The team name is Union Omaha and the crest features an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims speaks during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The name of the team is Union Omaha and the team's crest features an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Homonoff, left, chief operating officer of USL Omaha and Gary Green, CEO and managing partner of Alliance Omaha Soccer (USL Omaha), attend a block party. At the block party the name of Omaha's new professional soccer team and its crest were announced. The team's name is Union Omaha. And the crest features an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha new professional soccer team revealed its name and crest during a block party. The team will be named Union Omaha and the crest features and owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.