Sporting events across the nation have been impacted by the spread of coronavirus. 

Here's a running list of sports with local connections that have been affected:

» Nebraska high school boys basketball tournament remains on schedule but with limited spectators.

» Big Ten basketball tournament canceled.

» Big East basketball tournament canceled.

» Almost all other conference tournaments — including the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12 — have been canceled as well.

» All Husker home competitions will be closed to the public effective immediately.

» The Mountain West Conference announced it's canceling all spring sports. That would include Nebraska baseball's series against UNLV (March 20-22) and Air Force (March 24-25).

» The Husker football spring practice schedule has not changed, though access to practice will be limited to essential personnel until further notice. Also, the media will not be allowed to view a portion of practice on Monday, March 16, as originally scheduled. The Pro Day event was still being held Thursday afternoon. The Junior Day recruiting event for this weekend was canceled. 

» Creighton baseball's weekend series at TD Ameritrade Park against Northern Colorado is canceled. The men's tennis team also had a match against Boston University in Orlando canceled.

» Impacting UNO, the NCHC has canceled its hockey tournament, and the Summit League has suspended all regular-season competition through March 30.

» The NCAA men's basketball tournament — with first- and second-round games scheduled to be played in Omaha — remains on schedule to begin next week but with games played with limited spectators.

» The NAIA basketball tournaments have been canceled.

» The USHL — including the Omaha Lancers, Lincoln Stars and Tri-City Storm — has suspended games effective immediately.

» Professional sports organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and ATP have suspended their respective seasons. The PGA Tour, with The Players Championship this weekend, is continuing but with no spectators, as is NASCAR.

If we're missing anything, let us know by sending an email to sports@owh.com

