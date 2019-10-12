Josh Groll scored a hat trick as Lincoln rolled past Omaha for a 6-1 win to spoil the Lancers’ home opener Saturday night.

Groll converted on a power play with 53 seconds left in the second period and added two more in the third, and Ryan McInchak had 32 saves for the Stars (4-1-0).

The Lancers (2-3-1-0) outshot the Stars 33-29 but lost their third straight as they struggled to beat McInchak. Cole Kodsi scored the Lancers’ lone goal on a power play with 8:24 remaining to cut the deficit to 3-1, but the Stars tacked on three goals in the final six minutes to pull away.

Lincoln’s first three goals all came in the final minute of a period. Ty Glover and Owen Michaels scored within 21 seconds of each other just before the end of the first.

The Lancers will try to rebound on Friday at Cedar Rapids. The RoughRiders, who lead the Eastern Conference, beat the Lancers 4-1 on Sept. 27.

Lincoln (4-1-0-0)........2 1 3—6

At Omaha (2-3-1-0)...0 0 1—1

First period: 1, L, Glover (Power, Smith), 19:26. 2, L, Michaels (Urdahl), 19:47.

Second period: 3, Groll (Sarlo, Treloar), 19:07 (pp).

Third period: 4, O, Kodsi (Carrick, Plucinski), 11:36 (pp). 5, L, Groll (Miller), 14:02. 6, Groll (Power, Sarlo), 16:10 (pp). 7, L, Urdahl (unassisted), 19:29 (en).

Shots on goal

Lincoln....10 11               8—29

Omaha.....7 15 11—33

Power plays: Lincoln 2-2, Omaha 1-4.

Penalties-minutes: Lincoln 7-25, Omaha 5-21.

Goalies: Lincoln, McInchak (33 shots, 32 saves, 60:00). Omaha, Schmid (28 shots, 23 saves, 54:47.

Three stars: Groll (L), McInchak (L), Power (L).

A: 3,134.​

