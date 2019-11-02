...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.4 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
FOOTBALL
Lincoln North Star grad Brook Bolles' last-second Hail Mary lifts Central Missouri past UNK
Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.
* * *
CENTRAL MISSOURI 47, UNK 40: With the game tied 40-40, the No. 11 Mules (9-0) blocked a 30-yard field goal try with 19 seconds left, then on the next play completed a 63-yard Hail Mary to stun the Lopers, who led 40-30 with less than six minutes to go. The TD pass was from Brook Bolles, a Lincoln North Star grad, to Cameron Saunders. Bolles threw for 464 yards on the day, while Millard West grad Shae Wyatt had eight catches for 169 yards and two TDs. UNK, meanwhile, rushed for 300 yards as David Goodwin led the way with 191 and two TDs. The Mules outgained UNK 606-521.
MIDLAND 27, CONCORDIA 7: Midland won its fourth straight as it held Concordia scoreless over the final 53 minutes, and Christian Harmon had two of his team’s four interceptions. Noah Oswald rushed for 75 yards and threw three TD passes to Austin Harris, while Maximus Wold went over 100 yards rushing for the third straight game as he had 126 and a touchdown.
PERU STATE 30, WILLIAM PENN 13: Dillon Ruelas threw for 212 yards and two TDs and ran for one as Peru got its first win. Jeremy Kaleikini caught both TD passes. Peru trailed 6-0 with 11 minutes left in the first half before scoring 23 unanswered. J’Lon Horton led Peru’s ground game with 87 yards, and it scored a season-high point total.
DORDT 70, HASTINGS 28: Dordt finished with 733 offensive yards, gaining 598 yards rushing on 76 carries. Four Defenders had at least 82 yards rushing, led by Noah Clayberg with 208 yards and four TDs. Hastings had 448 offensive yards as Brett Simonsen rushed for 146 and a score and Keiotey Stenhouse had two TD catches.
MORNINGSIDE 42, DOANE 10: Joe Dolincheck went 31 of 49 for 316 yards and three TDs, Arnijae Ponder rushed for 132 yards and two TDs and Reid Jurgensmeier had 148 yards receiving and two TDs for the No. 1 Mustangs. Morningside led just 14-10 at the half and was held to a season-low point total.
CHADRON STATE 41, N.M. HIGHLANDS 7: Elijah Myles scored the game’s first two TDs and had 158 yards on 27 carries to lead Chadron to its fourth win in a row. Dalton Holst added 196 yards passing and two TDs, while Cole Condon had an 88-yard pick-six.
NORTHWEST MISSOURI 79, NORTHEASTERN STATE 0: The No. 14 Bearcats had their largest margin of victory in program history. QB Braden Wright was 12 of 15 for 164 yards and two TDs, while the ground game amassed 443 yards. The defense for Northwest (8-1) finished with 17 tackles for loss.
MINNESOTA STATE 62, WAYNE STATE 7: The No. 3 team in NCAA Division II outgained Wayne 556-271 and led 45-0 at halftime. Tyler Thomsen had 13 tackles for the second week in a row for WSC.
LORAS 21, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 14: Loras scored the final 21 points to send Wesleyan to its fifth straight loss. Wesleyan led 14-0 midway through the first quarter as Colby Ensz had a 22-yard TD run and Derrick Curtis caught a 14-yard TD pass. But Loras bottled up Wesleyan the rest of the day as Loras had a 500-312 advantage in total offense.
NORTHWESTERN 38, BRIAR CLIFF 7: Shane Solberg caught 16 passes for 182 yards and two first-half TDs for No. 5 Northwestern (8-0). Solberg had 12 catches by halftime, when the Raiders led 24-0. Tyson Kooima was efficient, going 25 of 32 for 286 yards and 3 TDs.
