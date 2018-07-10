Lincoln native Jack Sock makes semifinals in doubles at Wimbledon

LONDON — Lincoln native Jack Sock and 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion Mike Bryan advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals in men’s doubles Tuesday with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-4 victory against Divij Sharan of India and Artem Sitak of New Zealand.
Sock and Bryan, seeded seventh, will play No. 15 seed Dominic Inglot of England and Franko Skugor of Croatia for a spot in the final.
