Lincoln-based Bugeaters FC set to play exhibition match in Omaha

Bugeaters FC, the Lincoln-based adult amateur team in the United Premier Soccer League, will play an exhibition match in Omaha on Saturday.
The Bugeaters face Kaw Valley, a Kansas squad that plays in the Premier Development League, at 7 p.m. at UNO’s Caniglia Field. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in another exhibition July 6.
Tickets, available at the gate, are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
