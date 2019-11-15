WATERLOO, Iowa — Connor Caponi scored two goals as Waterloo edged Omaha 4-3 on Saturday night.

Xander Lamppa had a tiebreaking goal on a power play with eight seconds remaining in the second period, and Caponi scored an empty-netter to give the USHL Western Conference leaders a 4-2 lead.

Cole Kodsi scored a goal with 51 seconds left, but the Lancers (5-7-2) couldn’t get the equalizer.

The Black Hawks outshot Omaha 34-20 in handing the Lancers their eighth loss in their last 11 games.

Ryan Sorkin and Christian Berger also scored for Omaha, and Jakub Dobes had 30 saves.

The Lancers face the Black Hawks again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Omaha (5-7-2).............1 1 1—3

at Waterloo (10-3-1)....0 3 1—4

First period: 1, O, Sorkin (Decker, Campbell), 7:58.

Second period: 2, W, Caponi (Lamppa, Bohlinger), 8:56. 3, W, Bengtsson (unassisted), 11:10. 4, O, Berger (Sorkin, Mitton), 18:04 (pp). 5, W, Lamppa (Ness, Szmagaj), 19:52 (pp).

Third period: 6, W, Caponi (Guzzo), 18:00 (en). O, Kodsi (Mitton, Anderson), 19:09.

Shots on goal

Omaha.........6    4 10—20

Waterloo......8 17    9—34

Power plays: Omaha 1-2, Waterloo 1-4.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 5-10, Waterloo 2-4.

Goalies: Omaha, Dobes (33 shots, 30 saves, 57:43). Waterloo, Carriere (20 shots, 17 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Caponi (W), Lamppa (W), Bengtsson (W).

A: 2,465.

