Usually, Anthony "Lionheart" Smith hates these weeks.

Fights are typically on Saturdays, and the UFC requires fighters to arrive by Tuesday. Then there’s the week of what he calls "peacocking."

“Everyone is dressed in funky sh-- and funky attire trying to make a fashion statement, talking big in all these interviews all week,” Smith said. “That’s not me.”

A schedule such as this week's of weigh-in Tuesday, fight Wednesday is much more to Smith’s liking.

On the other hand, coronavirus precautions have thrown a wrench into Smith's perfect week: an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on fight night, virus testing and constant temperature checks. None of that is ideal for Smith, who will headline UFC Fight Night, a nine-bout show Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, available to viewers on ESPNplus.

Smith will face Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight fight in one of the first live sporting events America has seen in weeks due to the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s just almost surreal,” Smith said. “I can’t believe this is happening.”

A slew of storylines follow Smith into Wednesday’s fight. It’s his first in almost 11 months following multiple surgeries, one of which included taking bone tissue from his femur to repair his hand. That left him walking with a cane for two months.

It's also his first fight since making national news last month when an intruder broke into his west Omaha house at 4 a.m. and began screaming in his living room. Smith awoke and had to subdue the 21-year-old in the middle of the night, while Smith’s terrified family watched.

“I needed to get to a place where if I bled out or I succumbed, at least my family could get out of the house,” Smith told The World-Herald a few days after the break-in. “I needed to crush his skull.”

Smith finally corralled the man just before police arrived. The intruder was cited on suspicion of trespassing, a misdemeanor. He was taken to the hospital after the fight and released from both the hospital and law enforcement custody less than 24 hours after his arrest

The Smith family has since filed a protection order against the man. The break-in shook the Smith family in the following weeks. His three daughters slept on an air mattress in the master bathroom. One night, Smith’s 8-year-old made him FaceTime while he walked around the house and proved that each door was locked.

"Still dealing with some of the same stuff with my little girls but it’s getting better slowly, slowly we’re getting through it,” Smith said.

When the UFC heard news of the break-in, it offered to fly the entire Smith family to Jacksonville so they didn’t have to worry about being home without Smith. Smith said he is the only fighter among the six who will have his family in town. They’re staying at an Airbnb while the rest of the operation is quarantined in a nearby hotel.

This fight was actually supposed to take place in April in Lincoln, which would have been a significant moment for Smith in his UFC career. But coronavirus concerns moved the date back from February to April, and eventually Nebraska to Jacksonville.

“Man, I can’t explain the disappointment,” Smith said. “I’ve been fighting tooth and nail, I’ve had a couple losing streaks, people kind of wrote me off and I battled my way to the top of a heavier division just to hope someday I could headline a UFC event in my home state. And the goddamn coronavirus takes the whole thing away.”

But Smith’s trying to shake off the disappointment and turn it into a positive.  Smith said his training hasn’t been impacted by the coronavirus. His set-up is “top secret,” he said, but he’s been able to train with his usual coaches from Denver and Kansas City.

Though his family will be in Florida, they won’t be allowed to attend the event. It’ll just be Smith, his coaches, some reporters and cameramen. Lawrence Epstein, UFC’s chief operation officer, told The Associated Press that every fighter, coach, cameraman and journalist will be directed to a coronavirus screening immediately after landing in Jacksonville.

“We know we’ve got a great plan in place,” Epstein said. “We’ll be keeping a close eye on everything that happens, and we’ll see how things go. But so far, so good.”

Fewer than half of the usual 300-plus staff will be on site, Epstein said, and everyone at the arena will be wearing masks and gloves.

Other than Smith (32-14-0) and Texiera (30-7-0). Who, by the way, are buddies.

Smith blew out his knee in his UFC debut back in 2013 at an event in Brazil. Afterwards, Smith had to get back to the United State quickly. He didn’t speak Portuguese, didn’t understand any of the signs in the airport. Texiera, a Brazilian, helped Smith through the airport and board his flight.

“Most of these idiots in this sport, and that’s what they are, they’re idiots, everyone wants to hang out with celebrities and look cool on Instagram. Not me,” Smith said. “But Glover is a good ass dude, just a good guy, a family man.”

Teixeira is 40, and is seen in the sport to be a bit past his prime, though he enters on a three-fight win streak. He’s a much different fighter than he was back in 2013, said Smith, 31.

“He’s changed his game a little bit,” Smith said. “I think I’m better everywhere, I think I can win any way I want. But I have to be smart, I can’t make any mistakes with a guy like that.”

Smith’s last fight — the one in his home — was for his life. From that perspective, this one isn’t as serious, he said. It's sport, and he’s looking forward to it.

“I feel a little bit guilty I get to go do what I love to do,” Smith said. “But I gotta work, and I’m not going to apologize because I love what I do.”

